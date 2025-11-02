The official arrival date for the prestigious pageant was November 2, and while some contestants had flown in earlier, it was Manalo’s arrival that drew the loudest cheers and the most excitement among fans at the airport.

Dubai : The Philippines made its presence felt in Bangkok as Miss Universe candidate Ahtisa Manalo landed on Sunday, greeted by a roaring crowd waving Philippine flags and holding portraits of their queen.

Manalo, 28, stepped out in a modern take on the traditional Thai attire, wearing a delicate white lace top with a sash-style drape over one shoulder paired with loose trousers—a graceful nod to the host country’s culture.

“The love and support were overwhelming,” the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization posted on social media, describing a moment that perfectly captured the pride of Filipinos around the world.

Ahtisa Manalo has emerged as one of the early fan favorites—carrying with her the hopes of millions of Filipinos who believe the next Miss Universe crown could once again belong to the Philippines.

This year’s edition marks the largest in Miss Universe history, with more than 120 contestants participating. The coronation night will be held on November 21 in Thailand.

Just hours before, the beauty queen received a spirited send-off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where supporters gathered to wish her luck. “Thank you for the beautiful send-off, Philippines!” she wrote on Instagram.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.