GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Universe 2025: Ahtisa Manalo arrives in Thailand, eyes 5th crown for Philippines

The beauty queen received a spirited send-off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Crowds cheered and waved as Ahtisa Manalo arrived in Thailand for Miss Universe 2025.
Crowds cheered and waved as Ahtisa Manalo arrived in Thailand for Miss Universe 2025.
Instagram / themissuniversph

Dubai: The Philippines made its presence felt in Bangkok as Miss Universe candidate Ahtisa Manalo landed on Sunday, greeted by a roaring crowd waving Philippine flags and holding portraits of their queen.

The official arrival date for the prestigious pageant was November 2, and while some contestants had flown in earlier, it was Manalo’s arrival that drew the loudest cheers and the most excitement among fans at the airport.

“The love and support were overwhelming,” the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization posted on social media, describing a moment that perfectly captured the pride of Filipinos around the world.

Manalo, 28, stepped out in a modern take on the traditional Thai attire, wearing a delicate white lace top with a sash-style drape over one shoulder paired with loose trousers—a graceful nod to the host country’s culture.

Just hours before, the beauty queen received a spirited send-off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where supporters gathered to wish her luck. “Thank you for the beautiful send-off, Philippines!” she wrote on Instagram.

Manalo is competing for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, following the victories of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

This year’s edition marks the largest in Miss Universe history, with more than 120 contestants participating. The coronation night will be held on November 21 in Thailand.

Ahtisa Manalo has emerged as one of the early fan favorites—carrying with her the hopes of millions of Filipinos who believe the next Miss Universe crown could once again belong to the Philippines.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Coming soon to Dubai... a new school

New school to open in Dubai Sports City

2m read
Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won starred together in Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and Joong-ki even had a cameo in her show, Queen of Tears.

Kim Ji-won joins Song Joong-ki for surprise reunion

2m read
The Thai royal family (L-R) King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Sirikit receive respects from attending dignitaries at a balcony of Anantasamakom Throne Hall to mark the King's birthday on December 5, 1999.

Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93: palace

3m read
Emma Mary Tiglao takes her crown

5 things about Emma Tiglao, Miss Grand International

2m read