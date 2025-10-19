5 things to know about Filipino star Emma Tiglao, the winner of Miss Grand International 2025

Now here’s a girl on fire! Beauty queen-cum-journo Emma Tiglao won herself the title of Miss Grand International 2025 this week. And, in doing so, she made history as the second consecutive winner of the pageant to come from Philippines; her predecessor is CJ Opiaza , who won in 2024.

2. She has three siblings – and she is the youngest of them. In a vlog, she said that despite being the youngest she isn’t a brat because of how she was raised, to practice gratitude and contentment.

She said: “As someone who reports these kinds of stories, I really want to use the power of balance — us people, to be educated and aware for us to not be scammed, and the help of the government, to enhance their justice system — for the scammers to be behind bars, to be accountable.”

She proved herself an articulate speaker when during the Q&A segment, she was asked: “Scammers are an online threat, a form of warfare, often tied to human trafficking that has global consequences. Countries such as South Korea and USA have launched severe crackdowns. What penalties do you think could help dismantle these operations?”

