UAE-based Filipina influencer to compete in Mrs Earth International 2025

Jenny Casa Dy, widely known as @mommyjennyindubai on social media, earned the title following a community-based competition that highlights both beauty and the social causes championed by contestants.

Dubai: A Dubai-based Filipina influencer and entrepreneur has been crowned Mrs. Philippines UAE 2025, securing her role as the official representative of the Filipino community in the upcoming Mrs. Earth International 2025 global pageant.

Ms Dy is expected to begin her preparations for Mrs. Earth International 2025, where she will represent the overseas Filipino community based in the United Arab Emirates.

“To my husband, daddy a, who’s always been there, your support, your push, the silent cheers and the endless love,” she posted, adding a personal touch to her public appreciation.

Acknowledging the team that guided her success, she extended her gratitude to her handler, glam team, designers for her evening gown and the "Maria Cristina Falls-inspired" national costume, and of course, her family.

Ms Dy, who engages thousands of followers daily with lifestyle content and brand collaborations, will now use her international platform to amplify her chosen advocacies.

Mrs. Earth International is an advocacy-focused competition for married and adult women globally. It specifically promotes initiatives linked to environmental awareness, charity, tourism, and broader social causes. Titleholders of the international competition are expected to serve as ambassadors for humanitarian and environmental efforts.

The Mrs. Philippines UAE organization, founded by Rose Adriano, aims to "continue the legacy for all wonder mothers to empower the society." The pageant draws support from various Filipino community groups across the UAE, underscoring the strong regional backing for the chosen representative.

“This award, this crown, is all for you!” Ms Dy wrote on her Instagram page. “From every mother who feels lost, sad, or uncertain, we are all here for you, I’m here to be your voice, eyes and we will continue to strive, empower and uplift each other.”

The titleholder, who balances her career as a licensed UAE influencer with her roles as a wife and mother, took to social media to thank her supporters and reaffirm her commitment to advocacy.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.