Ex-Miss Universe Gloria Diaz in the soup over 'Noche Buena': Netizens in a tizzy over Christmas dinner budget

Controversy highlights tension between cost-savings vs the lived realities of inflation

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Former Miss Universe and veteran Filipina actress Gloria Diaz.
X

Manila: Veteran Filipina actress Gloria has stirred controversy following her public comments about the ₱500 budget ($8.50) for "Noche Buena".

The amount was suggested by Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, a friend of Diaz's.

The suggested ₱500 allotment for the traditional Christmas Eve feast sparked debate about its adequacy amid rising prices and cost of living concerns.

Gloria's remarks, perceived by some as dismissive or out of touch, ignited a backlash on social media.

Noche Buena
Noche Buena﻿ (Spanish for "good night" or "night of goodness") is the cherished Philippine tradition of a lavish midnight feast on Christmas Eve following the "Misa de Gallo" or "Simbang Gabi Mass".

Many netizens felt her take trivialised the economic hardships faced by average Filipino families, especially during the holiday season when expenses typically spike.

Critics pointed out that ₱500 is insufficient to cover a Noche Buena meal that is meaningful and nourishing.

The controversy highlights the tension between government recommendations aimed at cost-saving and the lived realities of citizens navigating inflation.

It also reflects broader public sensitivities around social equity and the value of cultural traditions in Filipino society.

"Noche Buena" forms part of Filipino tradition, uniting families for sumptuous spreads like queso de bola﻿, hamon﻿ (Christmas ham), pancit﻿ (noodles), fruit salad, rice cakes, "kakanin"and tsokolate﻿ (hot chocolate), among others. It's more than food — it's communal joy, gratitude, and cultural ritual amid the world's longest Christmas season.

Gloria’s comments triggered heated discussions on financial struggle, empathy from public figures, and community expectations for holiday celebrations.

Why food is expensive in the Philippines

Skyrocketing food costs stem from:

Supply chain woes:

  • Import reliance: 40%+ rice, potatoes (USA, Australia, Germany, etc), meat (India, Brazil, US, Spain, Canada, Australia), dairy (New Zealand) imported; typhoons/El Niño disrupt local farms.

  • High logistics: Archipelagic geography inflates transport (₱10-15/kg rice delivery).

  • Inflation spikes: Food consumer price index (CPI) up 6.5% (2025); meat +20%, veggies volatile post-typhoon (about 20 typhoons hit different parts of the country each year).

    • Takeaways

    • The National Nutrition Council (NNC) has estimated that a healthy diet costs approximately ₱242.53 per person per day as of 2020, which would put a family of four at a daily cost of almost ₱1,000

    • A family of four's daily food budget averages ₱800-1,200

    • For a daily-wage earner with a small family, a ₱500 Noche Buena is a "no-choice" deal, akin to a survival ration

    • Christmas isn’t about unli-calories or piling your plate higher than a Christmas tree — it's the season of the joy of giving from the heart.

