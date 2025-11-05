Miss Earth 2025: Natalie Puskinova of Czech Republic takes the crown

Reigning titleholder Jessica Lane of Australia passed on the iconic crown to Puskinova, who will now serve as the global ambassador for environmental awareness and sustainability under the pageant’s advocacy-driven platform.

The crown of Miss Earth 2025 now belongs to the Czech Republic, as Natalie Puskinova bested 81 other 'beauties for a cause' during the glittering coronation night held Wednesday at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

Eighty-two delegates from around the world competed in various pre-pageant activities, including ecological challenges, cultural presentations, and advocacy showcases, all designed to highlight how each contestant aims to promote care for Mother Earth.

Christian Borbon

