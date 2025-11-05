GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Earth 2025: Natalie Puskinova of Czech Republic takes the crown

Despite strong support from fans, Philippines’ Joy Barcoma fell short of a Top 4 finish

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Natalie Puskinova of Czech Republic wins Miss Earth 2025
Natalie Puskinova of Czech Republic wins Miss Earth 2025
Instagram / thepageantjourney

The crown of Miss Earth 2025 now belongs to the Czech Republic, as Natalie Puskinova bested 81 other 'beauties for a cause' during the glittering coronation night held Wednesday at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

Reigning titleholder Jessica Lane of Australia passed on the iconic crown to Puskinova, who will now serve as the global ambassador for environmental awareness and sustainability under the pageant’s advocacy-driven platform.

Joining her are this year’s elemental queens:

Miss Earth Air 2025 — Soldis Ivarsdottir (Iceland)

Miss Earth Water 2025 — Mu Anh Trinh (Vietnam)

Miss Earth Fire 2025 — Waree Ngamkham (Thailand)

This year’s edition, themed “The Silver Lining,” marked the 25th anniversary of the Miss Earth pageant, celebrating a quarter-century of empowering women to champion environmental protection and sustainability.

Eighty-two delegates from around the world competed in various pre-pageant activities, including ecological challenges, cultural presentations, and advocacy showcases, all designed to highlight how each contestant aims to promote care for Mother Earth.

Despite strong support from local fans, the Philippines’ Joy Barcoma fell short of a Top 4 finish, missing the country’s bid for its fifth Miss Earth crown.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Sheikh Khaled attends opening of the Egyptian Museum

2m read
Canada's Leylah Fernandez poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in their women's singles final match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Osaka on October 19, 2025.

Canada's Fernandez beats Valentova to win Japan Open

1m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

Alex Eala makes another early exit in her Asian run

2m read
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Finland in Amsterdam, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

World Cup qualifier: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia win

3m read