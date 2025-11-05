Miss Earth 2025: Natalie Puskinova of Czech Republic takes the crown

Despite strong support from fans, Philippines’ Joy Barcoma fell short of a Top 4 finish
The crown of Miss Earth 2025 now belongs to the Czech Republic, as Natalie Puskinova bested 81 other 'beauties for a cause' during the glittering coronation night held Wednesday at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.
Reigning titleholder Jessica Lane of Australia passed on the iconic crown to Puskinova, who will now serve as the global ambassador for environmental awareness and sustainability under the pageant’s advocacy-driven platform.
Joining her are this year’s elemental queens:
Miss Earth Air 2025 — Soldis Ivarsdottir (Iceland)
Miss Earth Water 2025 — Mu Anh Trinh (Vietnam)
Miss Earth Fire 2025 — Waree Ngamkham (Thailand)
This year’s edition, themed “The Silver Lining,” marked the 25th anniversary of the Miss Earth pageant, celebrating a quarter-century of empowering women to champion environmental protection and sustainability.
Eighty-two delegates from around the world competed in various pre-pageant activities, including ecological challenges, cultural presentations, and advocacy showcases, all designed to highlight how each contestant aims to promote care for Mother Earth.
Despite strong support from local fans, the Philippines’ Joy Barcoma fell short of a Top 4 finish, missing the country’s bid for its fifth Miss Earth crown.
