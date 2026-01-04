GOLD/FOREX
Managerless Chelsea dent Man City title hopes

Enzo Fernandez scores a 94th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Etihad

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder #08 Enzo Fernandez (L) scores their first goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 4, 2026.
AFP

Manchester: Enzo Fernandez dealt a massive blow to Manchester City's Premier League title hopes with a 94th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw for managerless Chelsea at the Etihad.

Tijjani Reijnders had blasted City into a deserved half-time lead, but they lost central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to injury in the second half and then blew two points in the dying seconds when Fernandez prodded in at the back post.

A point is only good enough to edge City back above Aston Villa in second on goal difference and leaves them six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

