Premier League matchweek 29 preview and predictions

Liverpool and City to win big in midweek fixtures
More Premier League football! Matchweek 29 offers exciting midweek fixtures across Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Here's the preview and predictions from the Gulf News team.
Wednesday 4 March – 23:30 (UAE Time)
The top four battle has heated up in the recent weeks with Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea all in the mix for a Champions League spot.
Villa will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday following a couple of disappointing results which have seen the side drop from third to fourth. Unai Emery’s side were disappointing to say the least in their previous game which saw them lose to Wolves, who sit bottom of the Premier league table. A win against Chelsea will be important for the hosts and could push the Blue’s out of contention for a place in the top four.
Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea may find themselves slipping away from the Champions League places if they don’t pick up three points against Villa. The Blue’s are currently sat sixth behind both Liverpool and Villa, if they were to lose on Wednesday they would fall nine points behind the Villains in fourth. Chelsea were unlucky not to take a point away from the Emirates last weekend but again they were masters of their own downfall as for a ninth time this season they ended the game with 10 men.
Morgan Rogers is definitely a player to watch in Villa’s game against Chelsea. At the start of the season he was in great form, regularly contributing goals and assists and acting as one of Villa’s main creative outlets. His ability to drive forward, take shots, and unlock defenses made him a key threat in Emery’s attack.
Lately, though, his output has dipped, he’s gone a few matches without a goal or assist, and some recent performances have seen him struggle to influence games as decisively as earlier in the campaign. If Rogers can recapture his best form against Chelsea, Villa will have a much better chance of winning.
Rob: Villa 1 Chelsea 2
Shamsheer: Villa 2 Chelsea 1
Tuesday 3 March – 23:00 (UAE Time)
David Moyes’ side, who are chasing European football are currently 8th in the Premier League and will be aiming to build on their dramatic 3–2 away win against Newcastle United. However, Everton are still searching for a home victory, having gone seven matches without a win at their new stadium.
Burnley arrive in deep trouble, sitting 19th in the table and eight points away from safety. They come into this match after a heartbreaking 4–3 defeat to Brentford with a controversial end to that game. The reverse fixture in December ended in a goalless draw, but history favours Everton. The Toffees have won 37 of their 63 home matches against Burnley on Merseyside.
Rob: Everton 3-2 Burnley
Shamsheer: Everton 2 Burnley 1
Tuesday 3 March – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Both sides remain firmly in the race for European qualification. Brentford sit seventh in the Premier League with 43 points, just two points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.
Bournemouth head into this Matchday 29 clash on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, though recent draws have slowed their momentum. The Cherries will be eager to turn those stalemates into wins as they look to close the four-point gap on seventh-placed Brentford.
History, however, favors the visitors. Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Bournemouth and have already beaten them twice this season, including a dominant 4–1 victory in December.
Rob: Bournemouth 2 Brentford 1
Shamsheer: Bournemouth 2 Brentford 2
Tuesday 3 March – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Leeds will be aiming to make the most of a formidable home record at Elland road, having won 13 consecutive evening league matches at Elland Road. The Whites currently sit 15th in the table with 31 points but will be without manager Daniel Farke on the touchline after his red card in Saturday’s narrow 1–0 defeat to Manchester City.
Sunderland arrive in 12th place with 37 points, buoyed by a 1–1 draw against the Cherries that ended a three-game losing run. However, the Black Cats remain winless in their last nine away matches, a concern as they head to West Yorkshire. Team news is more encouraging for the hosts, with Joe Rodon and James Justin cleared to feature.
Rob: Leeds 3 Sunderland 1
Shamsheer: Leeds 2 Sunderland 1
Wednesday 4 March – 00:15 (UAE Time)
Wolves will be hoping to build on a huge result last weekend when they claimed a massive win over Midlands rivals Villa. Despite that boost, they remain bottom of the league and still look destined for relegation unless they can put together an unlikely late surge.
Liverpool meanwhile, arrive in strong form and firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish. The Reds currently sit fifth, just behind Villa, and have won their last three league games to keep the pressure on in the race for Champions League qualification. With momentum on their side, Liverpool will see this as another opportunity to collect three crucial points and continue their push up the table.
Rob: Wolves 1 Liverpool 5
Shamsheer: Wolves 1 Liverpool 3
Wednesday 4 March – 23:30 (UAE Time)
Brighton have enjoyed another steady Premier League season and continue to show consistency. They head into Wednesday’s clash in good spirits after beating Forest on the weekend, a result that keeps them comfortably positioned in mid-table.
The Gunners remain at the summit of the table and come into this fixture off the back of two huge London derby wins over Spurs and Chelsea. With momentum firmly on their side, Arsenal will be aiming to extend their lead at the top and continue their title charge with another strong away performance.
Rob: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2
Shamsheer: Brighton 2 Arsenal 2
Wednesday 4 March – 23:30 (UAE Time)
City will be looking to pile on the pressure in the title race once again as they are sat second in the table with a game in hand over Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side know that another win, is vital if they’re to close the gap on the Gunners at the top table. Their recent 1-0 victory at Leeds United last weekend saw Antoine Semenyo be the difference, scoring the decisive goal and helping City grind out a hard-fought win to keep them firmly in the hunt.
Forest sit just one place above the relegation zone with 27 points from 28 games, only two clear of the drop, and their league form has been poor. Under new manager Vítor Pereira, they’re still searching for their first Premier League win of his tenure, as results have not yet turned in their favour.
Rob: City 4 Forest 0
Shamsheer: City 3 Forest 1
Wednesday 4 March – 23:30 (UAE Time)
Fulham have put together another impressive Premier League campaign and continue to look comfortable in mid-table heading into Wednesday’s clash. Marco Silva’s side were excellent at the weekend against Spurs, but there is a concern over Harry Wilson, who has arguably been their standout performer this season, after he was forced off with an injury in that match. If he misses out it would be a blow, yet Fulham will still fancy their chances of securing another important home win at Craven Cottage.
For West Ham United, the focus remains firmly on survival. They are still battling hard to climb out of the relegation zone and come into this one off the back of a heavy defeat at Anfield on the weekend. However, with Forest facing City on the same night, the Hammers will know that a victory at Fulham would more than likely lift them out of the bottom three.
Rob: Fulham 2-2 West Ham
Shamsheer: Fulham 1-1 West Ham
Thursday 5 March – 00:15 (UAE Time)
Newcastle have endured a disappointing league campaign compared to last season, and pressure is growing on Eddie Howe to turn results around. The Magpies’ recent 3–2 defeat to Everton will have frustrated supporters, and St James’ Park will be expecting a much improved performance on Thursday.
For United, this trip north offers a chance to solidify their place in the top four. The Red Devils climbed above Villa into third with a weekend victory over Crystal Palace, and they’ll be looking to maintain that momentum. Under interim head coach Michael Carrick, they are unbeaten, a run that has steadied the ship and given belief to their push for Champions League qualification.
Rob: Newcastle 1 Man United 2
Shamsheer: Newcastle 2 Man United 1
Friday 6 March – 00:00 (UAE Time)
Spurs come into Friday’s clash in desperate need of points and some momentum to lift them clear of the relegation battle. Spurs’ league form has been dire, they haven’t won in 12 Premier League games, but the last time they did pick up a league victory was away at Palace. With confidence low and pressure mounting, getting back to winning ways at home will be crucial if they’re to get away from the drop zone.
For Palace, the second half of the season has been a struggle. They’ve had to cope with losing their captain in January, and there’s been ongoing noise around Oliver Glasner amid reports of him wanting to leave the club. Still, Palace are set to be safe from relegation for another season and will travel to face a low-confidence Spurs side knowing a positive result can continue their comfortable status in the top flight.
Rob: Spurs 0 Palace 1
Shamsheer: Spurs 2 Palace 3