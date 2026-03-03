Premier League matchweek 29 preview and predictions

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea may find themselves slipping away from the Champions League places if they don’t pick up three points against Villa. The Blue’s are currently sat sixth behind both Liverpool and Villa, if they were to lose on Wednesday they would fall nine points behind the Villains in fourth. Chelsea were unlucky not to take a point away from the Emirates last weekend but again they were masters of their own downfall as for a ninth time this season they ended the game with 10 men.