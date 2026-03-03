FPL Tips – Gameweek 29

Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of the mid-week fixtures
The Gameweeks keep coming in FPL and we have you covered, here’s some top tips to help you rise up the leaderboard.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland missed the 1-0 win over Leeds due to a minor training injury and was not ready to play at that time. He went on to say that he didn’t yet know whether Haaland would be fit in time for the Forest game. He said they would assess over the following days but gave no definite answer on his availability, expressing hope but also uncertainty about a return.
With all the uncertainty in the air, it may be worth either benching or selling Haaland as it looks increasingly unlikely that Guardiola will risk him in a home game against a struggling Forest side who sit one place above the relegation zone.
Igor Thiago could provide a strong alternative. The Brazilian, valued at £7.2m, found the net again for Brentford in their thrilling 4-3 victory over Burnley at the weekend. The Bees face a challenging away trip to Bournemouth, but since returning to the Premier League, they have maintained a solid record against the Cherries.
Benjamin Sesko for Manchester United is another option. The forward, priced at 7.3m, made the most of his first start under Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick at the weekend, netting the decisive goal in a home win over Crystal Palace.
Before that 2-1 triumph against the Eagles on Sunday, Benjamin Sesko had found the back of the net in three of his previous four Gameweeks coming off the bench, including scoring his team’s only goals against West Ham and Everton in Gameweeks 26 and 27.
Mikel Arteta made an unlikely substitution in the second half of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on the weekend as Declan Rice made way. The Arsenal manager was asked following the game about the substitution and said it was actually due to injury.
Arteta confirmed that Rice asked to be substituted and that the club will need to asses his condition to see whether he will be available for their next match, with no firm timeline yet on his fitness.
Similar to the situation with Haaland, Arsenal may look to rest Rice, who is one of their key players as they manage their fixtures for what is set out to be a race for the title.
If you haven’t already looked in the direction of Antoine Semenyo, now would be a good time. Priced at just 8.2m, The Ghana international is Man City’s top-scoring player since moving from Bournemouth, producing four goals, an assist and 45 points over the last seven Gameweeks.
An even cheaper option is Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hull, he has been Everton’s standout Fantasy asset since returning from injury, gaining 27 points across the last five Gameweeks. His tally includes one goal, two assists and four points earned from defensive contributions.
Since Michael Carrick took over as Manchester United interim head coach in mid-January, the team’s league form has gone through the roof. United had been struggling earlier in the season and were well outside the top four, but under Carrick they’ve gone unbeaten in the Premier League, winning six of their last seven matches and moving up to third place in the table.
With that in mind, adding United players to your Fantasy Premier League squad, if you haven’t already, could be a smart move, given their recent form and attacking threat under the new boss.
Bruno Fernandes, priced at 10m, delivered a 20-point haul for those who captained him in United’s win over Palace. The midfielder has picked up 37 points across the last five gameweeks making him one of the most owned players in the past weeks, if you don’t make the move now, you could fall behind everyone else.
Bryan Mbeumo is also a strong transfer to bring up with the Cameroonian forward earning a respectable 24 points in his past gameweeks and is a regular under Carrick since his arrival to the club.