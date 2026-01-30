FPL Tips – Gameweek 24

Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of the new Gameweek
FPL managers are you ready for another Premier League Gameweek? Here are some important tips and must-know updates to help you climb the rankings.
We’re here to help you make Gameweek 24 your best FPL week yet!
After back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, United look back to their best under interim boss Michael Carrick.
FPL managers have rushed to sign the Red Devil’s key players in hopes of extra points in gameweek 24, should you do the same?
Midfielders Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) lead the transfer charts ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline, with over 583,000 and 483,000 managers bringing them in.
The pair would be solid picks having picked up a combined 34 points across the last two gameweeks, they enter United’s home fixture against Fulham in brilliant form.
United now enter a more favourable run of fixtures, starting with a home game against Fulham, followed by facing a struggling Tottenham side. They then travel to West Ham and Everton, both sides United will aim to take points from, before returning home to face Crystal Palace.
Given their fixtures and current form of their attackers especially, now could be the time to join the trend of signing United players, you don’t want to get left behind!
The Wildcard chip lets FPL managers make unlimited permanent transfers to completely overhaul their squad without taking any points hits, giving them a once‑only chance to ditch underperforming players and bring in better options for the long term.
For weeks now there has been talk online about Gameweek 24 being the right time to activate the Wildcard chip, but why?
Using your Wildcard in Gameweek 24 lets you immediately bring in in‑form assets from Manchester United and Chelsea, who both have favourable fixtures and strong recent performances under new management, while also freeing up money by selling out‑of‑form, expensive players like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and even potentially Erling Haaland before they potentially drop further in value.
United’s in form players have been discussed but there is also a fair few Chelsea players who look like a great pick right now, especially giving their run on fixtures.
Cole Palmer struggling to stay fit has left the door open for Enzo Fernandes (£6.7m) to play as an attacking midfielder, with defender Trevoh Chalobah also showing strong form at an appealing price.
Erling Haaland has been underwhelming to say the least for Manchester City, and with a Norwegian carrying such a huge price tag it could be time to let him go.
But who should you bring in? Joao Pedro seems to have returned to form with Chelsea having scored four goals in his last three appearances under new manager Liam Rosenior. The Blue’s take on West Ham at Stamford Bridge next, and given Pedro’s recent form and West Ham’s terrible defence record he could be a great option.
With Igor Thiago and Brentford preparing for tough round of fixtures, it may be time to look for a replacement if you had the Brazilian leading your line. Despite a fairly quiet season so far, Bournemouth striker Evanilson could be a smart differential pick after scoring against defending champions Liverpool in their dramatic 3–2 win, giving him confidence heading into a run of friendlier fixtures for a side that often relies on him for goals.
