FPL Tips – Gameweek 25

Your Fantasy Premier League fix ahead of the new Gameweek
Everything you need to know for FPL Gameweek 25, with up-to-date tips and insights.
Ready to work your way up the leaderboard? Check out these tips for GW 25.
The midweek victory over Chelsea secured Arsenal a place in the Carabao Cup final, triggering fixture reschedules. As a result, the Gunners now have a Double Gameweek in GW26, making this the perfect time to consider Arsenal transfers.
A Double Gameweek allows you to pick up extra points in one week as a club play two Premier League fixtures in a round of matches. The league leaders take a trip to Brentford before facing a struggling Wolves but must first play at home to Sunderland, meaning now could be the best time to triple up on their players for the schedule ahead.
Gabriel is a must-have for the approaching Double Gameweek, the defender has consistently offered the most points throughout Arsenal’s backline and is a certain to start every game.
Centre-back partner William Saliba is not too far behind Gabriel in terms of points won in the last four gameweeks picking up 22, one behind the Brazilian. With the form he is in and Arsenal’s defensive strength he offers another strong option.
Recent rotation under Arteta adds uncertainty for Arsenal players, but stacking their reliable defence potentially including Timber and Raya, might be the optimal strategy.
Rice's security of starts and all-round style of play, combined with his set-piece duties, makes him an attractive option for managers.
West Ham have been underwhelming this season to say the least, but following a recent pick up in form which has seen the additions of January signings Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe involved, the Hammers have scored seven goals in the three Premier League matches they have started.
Although Castellanos and Felipe are yet to score, their presence appears to be enhancing the performances of wingers Crysencio Summerville and Bowen, both of whom have recorded three attacking returns in as many Gameweeks.
Bowen has also added a new weapon to his arsenal, becoming West Ham’s first-choice penalty-taker following Lucas Paqueta’s exit.
Looking ahead, Bowen faces some of the Premier League’s most vulnerable defences over the next five Gameweeks, starting with an away trip to Burnley this weekend.
With Erling Haaland out of form and travelling to Anfield this weekend where himself and City have notoriously struggled, Bowen could be the striker you need.
After keeping a clean sheet at Molineux in Gameweek 24, Bournemouth will aim to take advantage of a favourable seven-game stretch.
At Vitality Stadium, the Cherries boast the second-lowest expected goals against in the league, at 9.18, indicating more clean sheets could be on the way.
Bouremouth will face Aston Villa at home this weekend, and without Ollie Watkins the Villians have looked less threatening in attack.
Marcos Senesi is in great form in the Bouremouth defence and would be a strong option is you are looking to tighten up your back-line.
Collecting 14 points in his past three games and being ranked second among all defenders for Expected Goal Involvement, Senesi would be a strong pic.
James Hill is also a strong defensive pick, at just 3.9 million the Englishman could be an absolute steal for managers.
The 24-year-old picked up 13 points in his last two games and is a great choice if you want to include players with higher price tags in your team.
