FPL Tips – Gameweek 27

Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of the new Gameweek
We’re beginning to enter the decisive period in the Premier League calendar, FPL managers are you ready for Gameweek 27?
These tips will give you something to think about ahead of the new gameweek!
Erling Haaland missed out on Manchester City’s recent FA Cup tie against Salford City after picking up a knock in their match versus Fulham the week before, leaving his participation against Newcastle United very much in doubt.
Whilst City will look to close the gap on Arsenal to just two points following the Gunners shock draw to Wolves mid-week, choosing Haaland as your captain could still be a risk following his fitness concerns.
A strong alternative could be Joao Pedro as Chelsea face Burnley at home on Saturday and the forward in great form having three goals and collected five assists across the last four gameweeks.
Cole Palmer could also prove to be a good choice, with the midfielder looking like he is over his previous fitness issues and entering the game having picked up 34 points from the previous four.
Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has outscored Haaland in recent form, amassing 33 points compared with Haaland’s 24 over the last five Gameweeks since joining City from AFC Bournemouth.
He now faces a Newcastle United side that has managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League away matches.
Arsenal’s recent 2–2 draw with Wolves was more than just dropped points, it was a glaring sign that their momentum may be stalling at the wrong time of the season. The Gunners surrendered a comfortable two‑goal lead to a team sitting at the bottom of the table, becoming the first side in league history to do so.
For FPL managers, this could signal a potential dip in form among Arsenal assets. With the run‑in approaching and the title race tightening, particularly with City closing the gap, Arsenal’s attacking output and defensive solidity might not be as reliable as earlier in the season.
Players like Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber could be worth transferring out for now, as their price and fixture appeal might wane if Arsenal begin to look nervy or tired in key matches. Additionally, while Mikel Arteta is known for sticking with his core XI, this has sometimes come at the cost of player fatigue something that was noticeable during the Wolves game and could affect returns if goals and clean sheets become harder to come by.
Now could be the perfect time to bring Brentford forwards into your FPL team. Sitting seventh in the Premier League, the Bees are flying this season and pushing for a European spot, with confidence high across their attack.
Their next five fixtures are comparatively favourable, facing Brighton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Leeds, offering strong opportunities for goals and assists after a period of tougher fixtures comes to an end.
Players like Igor Thiago and Dango Ouattara look especially appealing, with Thiago driving the attack and Ouattara contributing regularly to goals and assists. With Brentford’s attacking momentum and positive fixture run, both could provide valuable FPL returns in the coming Gameweeks.