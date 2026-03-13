FPL Tips – Gameweek 30

Things are getting tricky in Fantasy Premier League but we have you covered, here some tips and things you need to think about ahead of gameweek 30.

With Arsenal, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Wolves all without fixtures next week, gameweek 30 is largely about preparing for the upcoming blank gameweek, so if possible it may be wise for FPL managers to hold onto their transfers.

The upcoming blank gameweek 31 in fantasy is set to cause chaos for managers across all positions in fantasy due to the popularity of Arsenal and City assets.

City's Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo are the most-selected players overall and Arsenal's David Raya and Gabriel are the most-selected goalkeeper and defender respectively.

With that in mind, managers may need as many free transfers as possible, so unless it’s absolutely necessary to make a move, holding your transfer in gameweek 30 could prove beneficial in the long run.

The Norwegian forward has not scored for City since their win over Fulham more than a month ago, and City themselves are not in the best form after suffering a 3–0 defeat in Europe to Real Madrid.

Now sitting seven points behind Arsenal at the top of the title race, this is usually the stage of the season when Pep Guardiola’s side begin to find their rhythm as they hunt for the title, which is why backing Haaland could still be a worthwhile gamble.

Encouragingly, the striker also boasts an excellent goalscoring record against West Ham United, having scored nine goals in six appearances against the Hammers, averaging more than a goal per game.

City themselves also have an excellent recent record against West Ham, remaining unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League meetings with the Hammers.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.