FPL Tips – Gameweek 23

Here’s some Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of the new Gameweek
Dubai: Calling all FPL fans, here’s some key tips and things you need to know ahead of Gameweek 23.
Whether you’re looking to maintain a lead or climb the ranks, these FPL tips will have you covered.
It’s safe to say that at some point, most FPL managers have given Erling Haaland the armband, but is it finally time to look elsewhere?
The last time Haaland scored over 10 points was back in Gameweek 17, along with this Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has recently said the striker could do with a rest. However, City face Wolves at home on Saturday, who sit at the bottom of the league, so taking the captaincy off Haaland could be risky, but he may also be rested for the first time in nine games, following Guardiola’s recent comments.
If you’re ready to take a gamble and switch things up, Declan Rice could be an excellent captain choice! The Arsenal midfielder has racked up the second‑highest FPL points this season, thanks largely to his defensive returns and set-piece contributions. On top of that, he boasts a strong record against Manchester United, making him a tempting option this gameweek.
Igor Thiago may also be a good alternative the Brazilian forward is in great form picking up 31 points in his last three games. The striker is Brentford’s main man and with the majority of his goals coming at the Gtech Community Stadium, the Bees forward could be a great option against a struggling Nottingham Forest.
Phil Foden is another City player who has dipped in form in recent weeks and with the arrival of Antoine Semenyo, now could be the time to sell. While Foden is still set to be an important player in Guardiola’s squad, it now seems unlikely he will operate on the wing as part of City’s front three, and he is more likely to play in a central midfield role.
The England international was a FPL sensation recently, recording four consecutive double-digit hauls between Gameweeks 13 and 16. However, three of those big returns came when Foden was deployed in a more advanced attacking position, filling in for the injured Jeremy Doku.
Chelsea face a highly favourable run of fixtures that looks set to benefit managers at both ends of the pitch. Following their game away at a struggling Crystal Place this weekend, the Blue’s are set to face West Ham, Leeds and Burnley at home with their only away game in that period coming against Wolves. Now could be a great time to add some Chelsea players to your squad, but who should you pick?
Enzo Fernandez is certainly someone to look at the midfielder has been Chelsea's top-scoring player in their three league matches since Maresca left the club.
Trevor Chalobah’s threat at both ends of the pitch, combined with his defensive output, makes him the standout defensive option.
Attacking picks hinge on Rosenior’s approach, though Delap’s higher goal threat points to potential standout returns across the next five games, should he secure regular starts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox