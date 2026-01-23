Premier League Preview – Matchweek 23

Every Premier League match is available to watch live and exclusively on beIN Sports in the MENA region in both English and Arabic.

You can watch on beIN TV channels with a TV subscription or stream on the beIN CONNECT app on your phone, laptop, tablet, or smart TV.

The Red Devils blew City away at Old Trafford with second half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu earning Michael Carrick a dream start to his first game as Interim Head Coach.

United will travel to The Emirates with a spring in their step following their 2-0 home win against local rivals Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on track to win their first league title since 2004 with the side currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the table.

They will face a tough challenge against league leaders Arsenal, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and yet to be beaten at home this season in all competitions.

Arsenal have had the upper hand in recent Premier League meetings, winning five of the last six clashes, with the latest a 1–0 victory at Old Trafford in August 2025 thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s goal on the opening weekend of the season.

The last time United beat the Gunners in the league was back in the 2022/23 season when a Marcus Rashford double and a debut strike from Antony secured the win.

The biggest win between Manchester United and Arsenal came in August 2011, when Manchester United beat Arsenal 8–2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League, this remains Arsenal’s heaviest defeat in the competition.

Rice will have a big job on his hands on Sunday with the midfielder likely to be tasked with marking United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

With Carrick opting to move Fernandes into a more advanced midfield role last weekend against City, Arteta may look for Rice to mark the Portuguese playmaker and doing so could stop some creative spark for the visitors.

Unbeaten in his last six Premier League games against Sunday’s opponents, Rice has been an integral part of the Arsenal midfield this season missing just one league match so far for his side.

A new round of Premier League fixtures kicks off this weekend at the London Stadium. The reverse fixture saw Sunderland thump West Ham 3‑0 at the Stadium of Light in the first game of the campaign thanks to second‑half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor.

West Ham, who find themselves in the relegation zone will be hoping their fortune may have turned after winning their last two, whilst Sunderland aim to continue their so far excellent return to the top-flight.

Despite that demoralising opening day defeat, the Irons have a strong home record against Sunderland, losing just one of their last 12 Premier League games against the Black Cats at the London Stadium, and have kept clean sheets in the majority of those meetings.

Scott Parker’s side have struggled following their return to the top-flight with their last league win dating back to October 18.

Burnley welcome a struggling Spurs to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon with the home side finding themselves eight points adrift from safety in 19 th .

Thomas Frank will be feeling the pressure following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham, Spurs’ last league win was almost a month ago against Crystal Palace.

The Cottagers have been solid at home this season, picking up the majority of their league points at The Cottage and remaining unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games against Brighton.

Marco Silva’s Fulham will be looking to rebound after a narrow defeat to Leeds left them 11 th and four points off the top five.

The Seagulls have won just one of their 11 Premier League matches against Fulham, but that win did come just last season.

The City manager may look to rotate his squad as they face a Wolves side who are bottom of the league. Saturday’s hosts have won five of their last six meetings in this fixture.

Pep Guardiola will be keen for his team to get back on track following a frustrating derby defeat last weekend.

They will need to be on top form to beat a City side, who have won eight of the last nine league meetings.

Wolves will be hoping to upset this trend and have had a better run of results in the New Year picking up points against Everton and Newcastle.

The recent departure of main man Antoine Semenyo to City was a blow for a side who so heavily relied on his goals.

Saturday’s final fixture sees the Cherries welcome Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium. Despite a strong start to their campaign Bournemouth have struggled to maintain a good run of form recently, winning just once in the league since October 26.

Liverpool find themselves in fourth and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, but disappointing draws against the likes of Leeds and Burnley will leave the side desperate for a win against a struggling Bournemouth.

Liverpool have had a rather turbulent second season under Arne Slot, who earnt the Red’s just their second league title in 30 years in his first season at the club.

Brentford find themselves in seventh and are firm contenders to make Europe this season. Igor Thiago is on fire having scored 16 league goals so far, the most any Brazilian has managed in the Premier League.

The Bees will be hoping they can get back on track after a 2-0 away defeat to Chelsea last weekend ended a great run of results for the side.

Forest sit just one place above the relegation zone and have had a disappointing season so far following the previous campaign where they secured a place in the Europa League.

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back after an inconsistent run has seen them drop to 13th, with Oliver Glasner still searching for momentum at Selhurst Park.

Rosenior made a good start to his life in charge of the Blue’s with a strong 2-0 win over Brentford; his side travel to Selhurst Park where they have only failed to score once in their last 16 league games.

Chelsea will arrive aiming to push closer to the European places, with new Head Coach Liam Rosenior tasked with stabilising their patchy form this season.

Sunday’s home side are unbeaten in their last four in the Premier League and have a strong home record with just two of their seven defeats happening at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle will be looking to strengthen their push for the European places, with Eddie Hearn’s side currently sat in eighth in what has been an up and down season.

The travelling side have taken four points from their last two games against Newcastle however, the Magpies are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against Villa.

Villa look to get back to winning ways following their shock 1-0 home defeat to Everton last weekend. The Villians are currently third in the league in what has been another positive campaign under Unai Emery.

David Moyes’ team are sat mid-table and will be boosted with the return of Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton can head into the fixture against Leeds confident after a great performance and 1-0 win over Villa last weekend away from home.

They have struggled in the past against Everton however, winning just once in their last 16 away league games.

Leeds travel to Merseyside off the back of a good home win over Fulham in their previous fixture, where a late Lukas Nmecha goal secured the three points.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.