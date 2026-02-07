Premier league Preview – Matchweek 25

Manchester United v Spurs amongst Premier League fixtures this weekend
Premier League Matchweek 25 brings several marquee clashes, highlighted by Manchester United’s meeting with Spurs.
Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur with momentum firmly on their side as Michael Carrick looks to guide his team to a fourth consecutive victory. Confidence is growing at Old Trafford, with United’s recent run sharpening belief that a top-four finish is firmly within reach.
Spurs on the other hand will hope they can replicate their second half performance against Manchester City last weekend which saw the side come from two goals down to draw the game 2-2.
United have found it difficult to get the better of Spurs in recent meetings, with Tottenham enjoying a run of positive results in this fixture across competitions.
Carrick's side have gone several games without a win against this weekend’s opponents, highlighting a recent shift in momentum between the sides. In fact, the Red Devils’ last victory over Spurs came back in October 2022, underlining how challenging this matchup has become for United in recent seasons.
Under Carrick, Fernandes has been pushed further up the pitch in his more natural attacking No. 10 role, rather than deeper, which has unlocked more of his offensive qualities.
With four assists in his last three matches, the Portuguese playmaker leads the Premier League in assists this season and creates more key chances than almost any other midfielder.
For Spurs, keeping a close eye on Fernandes’ movement between the lines will be crucial, he thrives when given space to operate just behind the forwards, and Tottenham will need to stay compact to prevent him from turning defence into attack.
Bournemouth come into the game in decent form, having won three of their last four league matches after a long winless run earlier in the season. This positive run has helped them climb up the table and will give them confidence at the Vitality Stadium, this weekend.
Villa have had a mixed few weeks. They’ve lost three of their last six Premier League games, including a 1–0 defeat at home to Brentford last weekend which dented their hopes of a title push. Villa still sit high in the table but will want to improve their recent results.
In recent meetings between the two sides, Villa have generally had the upper hand, including a 4–0 win over Bournemouth in November 2025 and a 1–0 win in May 2025.
Table-toppers Arsenal will be looking to build on recent positive results, including a big win over Leeds and reaching the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal have been strong at home and have a long unbeaten record against promoted teams.
Sunderland have been overachievers for far this season, the newly promoted side currently sit eight in the league after what was a flying start to the season, but a recent dip of form could be troubling as they travel to the Emirates.
In their last meeting, Sunderland drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Stadium of Light, with a late goal denying the Gunners all three points.
The Clarets have had another troublesome season in the Premier League and look destined for relegation, the side haven’t won in 15 league games and are fighting to try to climb out of the relegation zone.
West Ham have faced their own struggles this season, currently sat one position above Burnley in 18th. However, their form has taken a recent turn and they were unfortunate not to get another out of last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea where they went two goals up in the first half.
In their recent meetings, West Ham have had the edge, including a 3-2 win over Burnley in November 2025, and the Hammers are unbeaten in several of their last eight matches against the Clarets.
Fulham come into the game in mixed form, with wins and losses in their recent matches, including a 3–2 defeat to Manchester United and a 2–1 win over Brighton in their last few league games.
Everton on the other hand have been steady lately, with a number of draws and a win against Aston Villa in their recent run. They’ve avoided defeat in several away matches and will be looking to continue that consistency on the road.
The Blue’s recent form in this fixture is the better of the two sides and includes a 2–0 win in November 2025 and a 3–1 victory in May 2025.
Wolves have had a poor season and for much of the campaign have sat bottom of the league, the side have won just one game all season and look destined for relegation.
Chelsea pulled off a huge comeback win in their last game and have put together some good results under new head coach, Liam Rosenior. The West London side could really make a statement against a Wolves team who have the worst defensive record in the league.
Chelsea thrashed Wolves in the reverse fixture 3-0, with Malo Gusto, João Pedro and Pedro Neto finding the net.
Saturday 7 February – 21:30pm kick-off (GST)
The Magpies come into the game looking to get back to winning ways after some recent tough results in the league, including a heavy 4‑1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend and other mixed performances in January.
Brentford under Keith Andrews have perhaps been one of the biggest surprises in the Premier League this season, the Bees currently sit in seventh. They’ve won 11 of their 24 league games, scoring regularly and picking up important points, including a recent 1–0 win over Aston Villa.
Andrews’ side beat Newcastle 3-1 in the reverse fixture but have struggled in the past at St. James’ Park.
Brighton’s form recently has been up and down, in their last six, The Seagulls have two wins, three draws and one loss. Like usual, Brighton are sat mid-table and look like they are safe from relegation for another season.
Palace’s recent form has been concerning, no wins in their last six Premier League matches and a lot of noise from inside the club around their manager Oliver Glasner not being happy leaves an unsteady feeling around the club at the moment.
The Reds have been in mixed form recently but picked up a big result in their last league match, beating Newcastle 4–1, with Hugo Ekitiké scoring twice and Wirtz and Konaté also finding the net. That win ended a long winless run and lifted Liverpool up to sixth place in the table, keeping them in the race for a top‑four finish and European qualification.
City on the other hand are second in the Premier League, just a few points behind Arsenal at the top of the table, and remain firmly in the title race despite some recent inconsistency. They have struggled for wins lately, with only one victory in their last five league games, but still sit close enough to challenge for the title if they can string results together.
City have rarely won at Anfield in the Premier League era, their only league victory there in over 20 visits came in February 2021, and they’ve lost or drawn most of their trips. Erling Haaland has also never scored at Anfield in the league, underlining how tough the ground has been for City.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox