Premier League Game Week 27 preview and prediction: Title race drama, North London Derby key

Pep smells blood, North London Derby set to shape Premier League title race
Premier League Game Week 27 has the potential to be an absolute blockbuster, as this week could be pivotal in the title race after Arsenal dropped points against bottom side Wolves in midweek.
Manchester City will face Newcastle on Saturday night, and Arsenal travel to Spurs for the North London Derby on Sunday, which is going to be the highlight fixture of the weekend.
Mikel Arteta will be feeling the pressure now. The fear of becoming a laughing stock again if Arsenal finish second is starting to show. After squandering a two goal lead against bottom side Wolves, the doubts have only grown louder. This is not the first time they have let a strong position slip in a title race, and the scars of past near misses are still fresh.
Arsenal have managed just 2 wins in their last 7 Premier League games. That kind of form at this stage of the season brings pressure, questions and anxiety. You can sense it in their performances. The control that defined them earlier in the campaign is fading at the wrong time.
For Spurs, this is baptism time for new manager Igor Tudor after Thomas Frank was sacked. He has come in until the end of the season with one clear job, keep Tottenham in the league. They are dragged into a relegation battle and injury issues are not helping. But sometimes a new voice in the dressing room can change the mood instantly.
If Tudor wants to become a fan favourite with just one game, there is no better opportunity than this. Stop Arsenal’s title surge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beat them, and give the supporters something to cheer. Spurs fans have hardly seen their team dominate at home over the past 18 months. A derby win against title chasing Arsenal would mean everything.
Arsenal have won their last 3 games at this stadium, but this time the pressure is different. Spurs will be hoping for that classic new manager bounce. With this fixture coming after Manchester City’s game against Newcastle, the tension could rise even further. If City win, the pressure on Arteta’s men will be immense before they even step onto the pitch.
Despite their injury problems, Spurs will see this as a chance to change their season. In the reverse fixture at the Emirates, Arsenal cruised past them with Eze scoring a hat trick. That memory will still hurt.
Rob's prediction: 2-2
Shamsheer's prediction: 1-1
Saturday 21 February 19:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Aston Villa, third in the table with 50 points, have a big opportunity to complete their first Premier League double over Leeds United in 26 years when they host them at Villa Park. Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with the Whites and will feel confident at home, but they are dealing with a depleted midfield as John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans remain sidelined. Leeds, 15th with 30 points, have shown real resilience under Daniel Farke, losing just twice in their last 13 league matches, and they are boosted by the return of defenders Pascal Struijk and Anton Stach, although injured forward Noah Okafor is a setback. Villa are pushing to stay close to leaders Arsenal, while Leeds are determined to move further away from the relegation zone, setting up a tense and meaningful contest for both sides.
Rob's prediction: 1-1
Shamsheer's prediction: 1-0
Saturday 21 February 19:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Brentford welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Gtech Community Stadium sitting seventh with 40 points after taking 20 from their last 10 games, and they will be eager to avenge November’s 2-1 defeat with Kevin Schade back from suspension to support 17 goal striker Igor Thiago, while Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton, now 14th with 31 points and only one win in their last 13 league matches, hope the possible return of Solly March can help end a three game goal drought against a Brentford side that has already won seven times at home this season. Keith Andrews has done a terrific job since taking charge, and the seamless managerial transition after Thomas Frank’s departure highlights how well the club is run, with a potential European place capping what would be a remarkable season for the Bees.
Rob's prediction: 3-1
Shamsheer's prediction: 2-0
Saturday 21 February 19:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with Burnley visiting Stamford Bridge, looking to respond after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Leeds where they surrendered a two goal lead and missed the chance to move above Manchester United into the top four. Liam Rosenior will be keen to avoid a repeat when the Clarets arrive, especially with Burnley coming off a humiliating FA Cup exit to Mansfield Town that halted the momentum from their impressive 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. Cole Palmer is expected to return to the matchday squad after being left out against Hull City, with Rosenior confirming his minutes are being carefully managed. The slip at Leeds may have irritated the Chelsea boss, but there is little sense of panic, as Burnley are likely to pose far less threat despite ending their dreadful league winless run at Palace, and although they have taken points off Chelsea in the past, this Burnley side look firmly in relegation trouble and face a tough task in west London.
Rob's prediction: 4-0
Shamsheer's prediction: 3-0
Saturday 21 February 21:30 PM kick-off (GST)
West Ham United face a huge afternoon at the London Stadium as they take on a confident Bournemouth side, with nine places separating the two clubs in the Premier League table. The Hammers sit third from bottom, three points behind Nottingham Forest, and know that only a win, along with a healthy goal swing, will give them a chance to climb out of the relegation zone, at least for now. The pressure is firmly on the hosts, however Nuno’s Hammers arrive in good spirits after winning three of their last six league matches and looking far more settled at this stage of the season with Summervile in great form.
Rob's prediction: 3-1
Shamsheer's prediction: 2-1
Sunday, 22 February, 00:00 AM kick-off (GST)
Manchester City go into this weekend’s clash with Newcastle sensing fresh momentum in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola and his players would have watched with interest as Arsenal dropped points again, this time against bottom side Wolves. City are five points behind the gunners but have a game in hand.
Newcastle are no pushovers and arrive on the back of a 6-1 Champions League win over Qarabag in Azerbaijan, scoring four goals in the opening 33 minutes. However, that long trip and intense outing could bring fatigue into the picture, especially against a City side that had no midweek fixture. Eddie Howe’s record at the Etihad is not great either, and City might be smelling blood in the title race. Maybe Pep is preparing for that late surge once again. With a win at Etihad, they can put some real pressure on Arseanl, who will play Spurs on Sunday in the NLD. We might see Woltemade in 8/10 hybrid midfield role and Gordon in the false 9 role once again.
Rob's prediction: 2-1
Shamsheer's prediction; 3-1
Sunday, 22 February, 18:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Nottingham Forest prepare to host Liverpool at the City Ground in what will be Vitor Pereira’s first Premier League home match in charge, with both sides coming off convincing 3-0 cup wins but chasing very different objectives in the table. Forest sit 17th, just three points above the relegation zone, while sixth placed Liverpool are pushing to secure a Champions League spot. The Reds have defensive concerns, with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley sidelined, and further uncertainty after Wataru Endo, who filled in at right back against Sunderland, picked up an injury. Curtis Jones operated in that role during the FA Cup tie, but it remains to be seen who will start there this time. Liverpool are the fresher side after a full week of rest, whereas Forest were involved in a Thursday night European fixture, which could play a part as the game unfolds.
Rob's prediction: 2-1
Shamsheer's prediction; 1-2
Sunday, 22 February, 18:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday with a strong recent record in this fixture, having won seven of the last nine meetings between the sides. Despite sitting 13th and enduring an eight match winless run at home, Palace are seen as favourites against a Wolves team rooted to the bottom of the table and still searching for their first away win of the season. Wolves have shown signs of life with three games unbeaten and will arrive full of confidence after fighting back from two goals down to draw with Arsenal at Molineux, but they remain without several suspended and injured players. Palace also have a few fitness concerns, though there is hope some could return in time to face former teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen, while Wolves continue their battle to avoid an unwanted record with just eight points so far, still shy of Derby County’s infamous 11 point tally.
Rob's prediction: 2-2
Shamsheer's prediction; 1-1
Sunday, 22 February, 18:00 PM kick-off (GST)
Sunderland welcome Fulham to the Stadium of Light as both sides look to steady themselves in Matchday 27 after a dip in Premier League form. Each team had lost three of their previous four league matches before bouncing back with morale boosting FA Cup wins last weekend, and this has all the makings of a proper mid table battle with both eager to convert that cup momentum into valuable league points. For Sunderland, the return of Granit Xhaka is a major boost, especially given the clear difference in their performances with him in the side compared to when he is absent.
Rob's prediction: 1-1
Shamsheer's prediction; 1-1
Sunday, 24 February, 00:00 AM kick-off (GST)
In the Monday night's fixture, Everton will host Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in what will be United’s first visit to the Toffees’ new waterfront home. Michael Carrick’s side sit fourth and are unbeaten in five matches as they look to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered earlier in the season. Everton, currently eighth under David Moyes, are without a win in their last six home games and must manage without the injured Jack Grealish and suspended defender Jake O Brien. United will hope top scorer Bryan Mbeumo can fire them closer to securing a Champions League spot, while Everton are likely to lean on the counter attacking threat of Iliman Ndiaye to keep their European ambitions alive. Though the hosts are struggling for form, this will be another serious test for United against a well organised defence, and it remains to be seen how they cope.
Rob's prediction: 0-1
Shamsheer's prediction; 1-1