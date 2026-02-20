Premier League Game Week 27 preview and prediction: Title race drama, North London Derby key

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with Burnley visiting Stamford Bridge, looking to respond after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Leeds where they surrendered a two goal lead and missed the chance to move above Manchester United into the top four. Liam Rosenior will be keen to avoid a repeat when the Clarets arrive, especially with Burnley coming off a humiliating FA Cup exit to Mansfield Town that halted the momentum from their impressive 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. Cole Palmer is expected to return to the matchday squad after being left out against Hull City, with Rosenior confirming his minutes are being carefully managed. The slip at Leeds may have irritated the Chelsea boss, but there is little sense of panic, as Burnley are likely to pose far less threat despite ending their dreadful league winless run at Palace, and although they have taken points off Chelsea in the past, this Burnley side look firmly in relegation trouble and face a tough task in west London.