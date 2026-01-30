Premier League Gameweek 24 preview and predictions

The defending champions, Liverpool, host Newcastle United in Saturday's late kickoff. The Reds will be eager to bounce back after a frustrating run, including last weekend's shock loss to Bournemouth. While Liverpool have secured a top-8 finish, they’ve struggled to find momentum in the league. They did have a big win in the Champions League against Qarabag, but their recent Premier League matches have been full of draws, and this one could easily follow that trend. That win was a big pressure reliever for Arne Slot, but another loss at Anfield could force the hierarchy to rethink their stance on his position. With the pressure mounting, Slot will need to show that he can steady the ship, especially with tough fixtures ahead.