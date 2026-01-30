Premier League Gameweek 24 preview and predictions

Arsenal to drop points at Elland Road, City to beat Spurs
The Premier League returns with an action-packed Gameweek 24, featuring crucial fixtures across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Here's the preview and prediction from Gulf News team.
Sunday 1 February – 20:30 (UAE Time)
Everyone will be eager to watch Leeds vs Arsenal to see how the gunners are going to respond after that debacle last week. However, the weekend's marquee fixture sees Tottenham host Manchester City. While both secured top-eight finishes in the Champions League, Spurs are really struggling in the Premier League.
The timing of this fixture works decisively in City’s favour. Playing after Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side will know exactly what’s required to stay in the title race. With Arsenal leading the way, City simply cannot afford to drop more points. It has to be three points if they want to win the league. That psychological edge is massive.
Tottenham have been City’s bogey team in recent seasons, but Pep knows any more dropped points could end their title dreams, especially with Arsenal looking shaky lately. City have to take advantage and put pressure on Arsenal. A win against a team that has caused them problems before would be a huge confidence boost.
I wanted to say Semenyo or Cherki, but I am backing Haaland to rediscover his form this week against Tottenham. The Spurs defense has been vulnerable all season, and if there is a stage for the Norwegian to end his open play scoring drought, it's here. This is the time for him to lead the title charge.
Rob's Prediction: Tottenham 1 Manchester City 4
Shamsheer's Prediction: Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3
Saturday 31 January – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Brighton and Everton meet in what promises to be a tight contest at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls are looking to bounce back after their recent defeat to Fulham, while Everton will be confident following their victory over Aston Villa and draw with Leeds.
Brighton have struggled for consistency this season but remain a dangerous side at home. Everton, meanwhile, are in the thick of a European push and will view this as a must-win game.
Rob's Prediction: Brighton 1 Everton 1
Shamsheer's Prediction: Brighton 2 Everton 1
Saturday 31 January – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways after that painful loss to Manchester United at the Emirates last weekend. The Gunners have been dominant in the Champions League, winning all eight of their group stage matches, but that defeat at United is still hurting and they face a tricky trip to Elland Road.
Leeds United will be buoyed by their home support and their recent win over Fulham. Elland Road has been a tough place for the big teams this season, with Chelsea, United, and Liverpool all failing to win there. Chelsea were even beaten 3–1. Leeds have shown they can bring real intensity on their own turf.
Arsenal need to release the handbrake and show the attacking flair, rather than relying solely on set pieces. They have to make a statement here or the pressure will start to build. If they drop points again, fans will inevitably start worrying about bottling it once more, and that could create a very unstable environment.
Rob's Prediction: Leeds 2 Arsenal 2
Shamsheer's Prediction: Leeds 1 Arsenal 1
Saturday 31 January – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Bournemouth arrive at Molineux Stadium in revived form, having won two of their last four games including dramatic late victories over Tottenham and Liverpool. The Cherries have made a habit of coming from behind to snatch points.
Wolves have been inconsistent this season but showed resilience in their recent performances. This could be a closely contested affair. Can Wolves shut the cherries?
Rob's Prediction: Wolves 1 Bournemouth 2
Shamsheer's Prediction: Wolves 2 Bournemouth 1
Saturday 31 January – 21:30 (UAE Time)
Another London derby on the cards as Chelsea host West Ham in the evening kickoff, with both teams looking to build on recent results. The Blues have been solid under new manager Liam Rosenior, who took over in early January after Enzo Maresca's departure. Their performances have been a bit shaky, but they’re still getting the results. They went to Naples and beat Antonio Conte’s Napoli to secure a top-8 finish, which should give them a big confidence boost. Cole Palmer is back in the mix, and João Pedro is in goal-scoring form.
West Ham will be feeling good after their recent win over Sunderland, but they face a tough challenge at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning the last four league meetings by a huge 15-2 aggregate score. That said, Chelsea have struggled against well-organized teams, and Nuno’s West Ham won’t offer many counter-attacking opportunities. The Hammers are in the relegation mix, so they’ll be fighting for points. With Jarrod Bowen’s clinical ability, they’ll definitely be looking to make an impact.
Rob's Prediction: Chelsea 3 West Ham 0
Shamsheer's Prediction: Chelsea 1 West Ham 1
Saturday 31 January – 00:00 (UAE Time)
The defending champions, Liverpool, host Newcastle United in Saturday's late kickoff. The Reds will be eager to bounce back after a frustrating run, including last weekend's shock loss to Bournemouth. While Liverpool have secured a top-8 finish, they’ve struggled to find momentum in the league. They did have a big win in the Champions League against Qarabag, but their recent Premier League matches have been full of draws, and this one could easily follow that trend. That win was a big pressure reliever for Arne Slot, but another loss at Anfield could force the hierarchy to rethink their stance on his position. With the pressure mounting, Slot will need to show that he can steady the ship, especially with tough fixtures ahead.
Newcastle have been inconsistent this season, but they’ll look to frustrate Liverpool at Anfield. They’re pushing for a top-5 finish and need to bounce back after their loss to Villa at St. James' Park. With a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg coming up and a Champions League playoff on the horizon, their squad depth is going to be tested. They just don’t have the strength to compete on all fronts right now
Rob's Prediction: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 2
Shamsheer's Prediction: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 2
Sunday 1 February – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Aston Villa will be looking to consolidate their position in the top three when they host Brentford on Sunday afternoon. With European commitments on Thursday and some squad changes, it will be a difficult game for Villa. Brentford have had a full week’s rest, and Villa also have injury concerns to manage. The loan signing of Douglas Luiz will help cover midfield issues, while Tammy Abraham adds more options up front.
Brentford, meanwhile, have struggled on the road with just three wins from 11 away games. Are Villa in the title race?
Rob's Prediction: Aston Villa 3 Brentford 1
Shamsheer's Prediction: Aston Villa 3 Brentford 1
Sunday 1 February – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Manchester United are flying under new manager Michael Carrick, who was appointed in mid-January. The Red Devils have secured impressive wins over both Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two outings and will be confident of extending their winning streak against Fulham.
However, Marco Silva’s Fulham won’t be pushovers. We’ll see if United’s resurgence is real when they face another organized side. Fulham have had an exceptional season so far and are pushing for Champions League places, which is impressive. United, though, are in form and full of confidence. With players like Bruno, Mbuemo, and Cunha, and another full week of rest, they could create havoc. Losing the in-form Dorgu will be a blow for United, and Harry Wilson remains the main man for Fulham.
Rob's Prediction: Manchester United 4 Fulham 2
Shamsheer's Prediction: Manchester United 3 Fulham 1
Sunday 1 February – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Nottingham Forest welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground in what is predicted to be the most likely draw of the weekend. The Eagles have never won a Premier League match at this venue, making this a fascinating encounter.
Forest have been solid at home recently, keeping clean sheets in their last two matches. Palace are in a downfall and I don't think they can win here.
Rob's Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Crystal Palace 1
Shamsheer's Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Crystal Palace 1
Monday 2 February – 20:00 (UAE Time)
Gameweek 24 concludes with Monday Night Football as Sunderland host relegation-threatened Burnley at the Stadium of Light. The two promoted sides have experienced vastly different campaigns, with Sunderland thriving while Burnley struggle.
The Black Cats already have 33 points this season – nine more than they managed in the entirety of their previous top-flight campaign in 2016-17. They will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at West Ham.
Burnley are in dire straits, sitting 10 points from safety and winless in their last 14 Premier League matches. The Clarets have not endured such a long winless streak since ages.
Rob's Prediction: Sunderland 2 Burnley 0
Shamsheer's Prediction: Sunderland 1 Burnley 0
