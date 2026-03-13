Premier League matchweek 30 preview and predictions

Manchester City enter the weekend in 2nd place with 60 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by seven points with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side, who will be without their manager on the touchline due to a domestic suspension, is looking to bounce back from a "midweek nightmare" after a 3-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabue. The Citizens have dominated this fixture recently, winning their last seven league encounters against West Ham, and will look to Erling Haaland to continue his prolific record of 11 career goals against the Hammers. If they drop points here, the title will be mostly over. City need to show some reaction after dropping points against Forest & the hammering they received at the Bernabue in midweek.