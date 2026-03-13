Premier League matchweek 30 preview and predictions

Arsenal to drop points and City to win big across the weekend
Premier League football is back! Matchweek 30 offers football across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Here’s the preview and predictions from the Gulf News team.
Sunday 15 March – 18:00 (UAE Time)
A huge battle for the top four is unfolding in the Premier League, and the clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa looks set to be a crucial one. Both sides are level on points heading into the match, with United currently sitting one spot higher in third only because of their superior goal difference.
Michael Carrick’s side are coming off a disappointing defeat to Newcastle United, bringing an end to what had been an impressive run of form. Before that loss, United had been unbeaten in 12 league matches, a streak that stretched back to their defeat at Villa Park against Villa in the reverse fixture in December. With both teams battling for Champions League places, a victory here would give United some valuable breathing room in third place.
For Villa, the trip to Manchester represents a chance to rediscover their league form. Unai Emery’s side have not won in their last three Premier League matches, a run that has allowed United to leapfrog them in the table. However, Villa do come into the weekend on the back of an encouraging European performance after securing an impressive away victory against Lille OSC on Thursday night. They will be hoping that result can provide momentum as they look to bounce back domestically and strengthen their push for a top-four finish.
A positive Ollie Watkins performance is vital if Villa have any chance of securing the three points away from home.
The out of form striker scored the winner for his side on Thursday in their 1-0 win over Lille in the Europa League last 16.
Watkins has not quite reached the same level this season for Villa as he did in the previous campaign. In the 2024–25 Premier League season, the striker enjoyed one of the most productive years of his career, scoring 16 goals and providing 8 assists in 38 league appearances, giving him 24 goal involvements overall.
By comparison, his output in the 2025–26 season has been more modest. So far he has scored 8 Premier League goals and registered just 1 assist in around 25 appearances, giving him 9 total goal contributions.
The Villians will hope their English striker can use the confidence from his midweek winner to help them to a positive result on Sunday.
Rob’s prediction: United 2 Villa 1
Shamsheer’s prediction: United 2 Villa 2
Saturday 14 March - 19:00 (UAE Time)
Burnley are fighting for their lives in 19th place, currently sitting nine points adrift of safety. The Clarets have endured a dismal run at Turf Moor, failing to win any of their last 11 home matches, and desperately need top scorer Zian Flemming to pass a late fitness test to spark an attack. A great escape is highly unlikely at this age, but they have to keep going.
Bournemouth arrive in high spirits, sitting 9th and enjoying a nine-match unbeaten streak under Andoni Iraola. Although they have drawn their last three games and remain without key midfielder Lewis Cook, the Cherries boast a dangerous frontline led by Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier, making them heavy favourites to extend Burnley’s misery.
Rob's prediction: Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2
Shamsheer's prediction: Burnley 2 Bournemouth 2
Saturday 14 March - 19:00 (UAE Time)
Sunderland come into this home fixture in 11th place, looking to steady the ship after a recent dip in form and a frustrating cup exit. Despite some inconsistency, the Black Cats have remained competitive in mid-table thanks to a solid defensive core and the creative spark of Habib Diarra. Playing at the Stadium of Light, they’ll be banking on their home crowd to help them pull four points clear of their visitors.
The Seagulls are sitting 14th in the table, knowing a win would see them leapfrog Sunderland on goal difference. While they have struggled for goals in recent weeks, notably in a narrow loss to Arsenal, Fabian Hurzeler’s side continues to dominate possession and create chances through technical wingers like Minteh. They will be desperate to turn that control into clinical finishes to secure their first away win in over a month.
Rob's prediction: Sunderland 1 Brighton 1
Shamsheer's prediction : Sunderland 1 Brighton 1
Saturday 14 March - 21:30 (UAE Time)
Chelsea sit 5th in the table with 48 points and can momentarily move into 3rd with a victory at home. Chelsea need a strong reaction following a damaging 5-2 Champions League loss to PSG. They are good in attack but so vulnerable in defence and goal keeping department. The Blues will rely heavily on Joao Pedro, who is league's top scorer in 2026 with eight goals, as they aim to maintain a dominant home record that has seen them win 11 of their last 12 league meetings against the Magpies at the Bridge.
Newcastle are sitting in 12th place with 39 points, still processing a last-gasp penalty equaliser conceded against Barcelona on Tuesday. Eddie Howe’s side has struggled for consistency away from home, scoring only 14 times in 14 road matches this season. The Magpies will lean on the threat of Anthony Gordon, who is in a strong vein of form, as they attempt to secure their first league win at Stamford Bridge since 2012 and potentially climb as high as 9th in the standings. This is an important game in the race for top 5.
Rob's prediction: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 2
Shamsheer's prediction: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 2
Saturday 14 March - 21:30 (UAE Time)
Arsenal are sitting at the top with 67 points, having won their last three league games, including a gritty 1-0 away victory over Brighton. Mikel Arteta’s side has been dominant at home, remaining unbeaten in their last 13 matches at the Emirates, and they boast the league's best defense. The Gunners are favoured to win, but they must manage a congested schedule with a critical Champions League second leg against Bayer Leverkusen following just three days later as they weren't convincing at all in the draw at Bayer Arena.
Everton are in 8th place with 43 points, sitting just one point behind Brentford in the race for European qualification. David Moyes' side has been exceptionally strong on the road this season, securing 24 points away from home, a record bettered only by Arsenal and Chelsea. The Toffees arrive fresh after an 11-day break following a 2-0 win over Burnley and will look to rely on their league-best set-piece defense, which has conceded only six goals from dead-ball situations all season. It won't be a surprise if they frustrate Arsenal here with their own medicine, especially with set piece threats.
Rob's prediction: Arsenal 1 Everton 1
Shamsheer's prediction: Arsenal 0 Everton 0
Sunday 15 March - 00:00 (UAE Time)
West Ham sit in 18th place with 28 points, currently inside the relegation zone but level on points with Nottingham Forest. Under Nuno, the Hammers have shown resilience, losing just two of their last 11 matches across all competitions, including a vital recent win over Fulham. While they are thrilled by the form of Jarrod Bowen, who has eight goal contributions in his last eight games, they must overcome a daunting historical record: they haven't beaten City in the league since 2015.
Manchester City enter the weekend in 2nd place with 60 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by seven points with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side, who will be without their manager on the touchline due to a domestic suspension, is looking to bounce back from a "midweek nightmare" after a 3-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabue. The Citizens have dominated this fixture recently, winning their last seven league encounters against West Ham, and will look to Erling Haaland to continue his prolific record of 11 career goals against the Hammers. If they drop points here, the title will be mostly over. City need to show some reaction after dropping points against Forest & the hammering they received at the Bernabue in midweek.
Rob's prediction: West Ham 1 Man City 3
Shamsheer's prediction: West Ham 1 Man City 3
Sunday 15 March - 18:00 (UAE Time)
Palace head into their meeting with Leeds looking to build on an important result last time out. Palace ended a run of three league games without a win by beating Spurs 3–1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a performance that will give them confidence heading into this weekend’s clash. It has been a steady campaign overall for Palace and they look certain to be playing Premier League football again next season, but they have not quite managed to reach the same heights they hit during the previous campaign.
For Leeds, the focus will be on rediscovering their form after a difficult spell. They are without a win in their last four league matches and will be eager to get back on track as the season enters its final stretch. Currently sitting 15th in the table, Leeds are only three points above the relegation zone, meaning they will be keen to avoid being dragged into a late battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Rob’s prediction: Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 0
Shamsheer’s prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1
Sunday 15 March - 18:00 (UAE Time)
Forest head into their clash with Fulham knowing that a win is crucial as they battle to stay in the Premier League. Forest currently sit on 28 points and are only above West Ham in the relegation zone on goal difference, highlighting just how tight the fight at the bottom has become. They have not won any of their last seven league matches and will be desperate to pick up three points to give themselves some breathing space at the bottom of the table.
For Fulham, meanwhile, the focus remains on keeping their hopes of European qualification alive. The London side currently sit 10th in the table but have struggled with consistency at times this season. That was evident in their last outing, when they suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat at home to West Ham, a result that halted their momentum and showed the kind of inconsistency that has prevented them from pushing higher up the league.
Rob’s prediction: Nottingham Forest 2 Fulham 2
Shamsheer’s prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 Fulham 2
Sunday 15 March – 20.30 (UAE Time)
Liverpool have struggled for consistency throughout the Premier League season and their attempt to defend the title has fallen well short of expectations. The Reds currently sit sixth in the table and are locked in a tight battle to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. They will be desperate to return to winning ways after a shock defeat to bottom-of-the-table Wolves in their last league outing, a result that further highlighted the inconsistency that has plagued their campaign.
Spurs have suffered a torrid season so far and their situation has only worsened in recent weeks. Since Igor Tudor replaced Thomas Frank as manager, the Lilywhites have lost every match under his leadership so far. They currently sit 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone, and remain the only team in the league yet to win a match in 2026. With their season spiralling, a victory at Anfield would be a massive result and could provide a much-needed turning point.
Rob’s prediction: Liverpool 3 Spurs 0
Shamsheer’s prediction: Liverpool 3 Spurs 1
Tuesday 17 March – 00:00 (UAE Time)
The Bees have enjoyed an excellent season and currently find themselves in a strong position to push for European qualification, sitting seventh in the table. However, their form has dipped slightly in recent weeks, with the Keith Andrews’ side failing to win any of their last four league matches. Despite that run, this weekend could present a good opportunity to return to winning ways as they host bottom-of-the-table Wolves at the Gtech Community Stadium.
For Wolves, it has been an incredibly difficult campaign and they look increasingly destined for relegation, currently sitting 13 points adrift of safety. Interestingly, their recent performances have actually improved, with a series of surprising results including a draw against Arsenal, a win over rivals Villa, and an impressive victory against Liverpool. However, all of those results came at Molineux Stadium, so it will be interesting to see if they can produce a similar performance away from home in West London.
Rob’s prediction: Brentford 2 Wolves 2
Shamsheer’s prediction: Brentford 2 Wolves 1