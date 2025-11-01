FPL Game Week 10 tips: Is it time to sell Salah?

Is it finally time to move on from Mohamed Salah in your Fantasy Premier League team?
Every Fantasy Premier League manager is asking the same question this week. Is it finally time to move on from Mohamed Salah? The answer, for now, is no.
Salah ended his short drought with a brilliant goal against Brentford, a reminder of what he can do even when Liverpool are not at their best. That strike looked like a confidence booster, something he badly needed after a frustrating few weeks. In football, confidence changes everything, and Salah has built his career on responding when doubted.
Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield this weekend, and it promises to be a real test. Villa arrive full of belief after four straight Premier League wins, while Liverpool are desperate to stop the rot. They have lost four league games in a row and six of their last seven, a run that has piled pressure on Arne Slot. The Reds must find form quickly, and no player is more central to that than Salah.
Villa’s high defensive line could actually play into Liverpool’s hands. If Liverpool can move the ball quickly, win some duels in midfield, Salah could once again be the difference at Anfield.
After the Villa game, Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for the Champions League. It is a tough week for Arne Slot, who insists he will not change his attacking style despite injuries and a thin squad. He knows his team must find rhythm and belief soon. A strong result against Villa could give them confidence heading into midweek.
At a hefty 14.3 million price tag, another blank from Salah would hurt, especially when that amount could buy two in-form midfielders who are scoring regularly. Players like Semenyo, Gordon or even Mbeumo offer strong value and flexibility. Still, Salah finding form is key, and that Brentford goal could be the spark. Give him one more chance at Anfield before making the big decision.
