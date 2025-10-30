Six losses in seven: What’s gone wrong for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s season hit a new low on Wednesday as they crashed out of the League Cup
Liverpool’s season hit a new low on Wednesday as they crashed out of the League Cup with a 3-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace. Ismaila Sarr struck twice before halftime, and Yeremy Pino added a late third to hand Arne Slot’s side their sixth defeat in seven games across all competitions.
Slot fielded a weakened side, resting Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz ahead of vital matches against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City. But his gamble backfired badly, as Glasner's Palace outplayed a disjointed Liverpool that looked short on confidence and structure. Palace have already beaten Liverpool three times this season.
Disjointed press: Liverpool’s pressing system has lost its trademark cohesion. Opponents are easily bypassing their pressure with long passes or quick exchanges, exposing the lack of timing and coordination across the front line and midfield.
Transition defending: The midfield is not tracking runners, forcing defenders into desperate recovery situations. The back line looks stretched, and individual duels are being lost too often. Last season, they lost only four matches in the entire Premier League campaign, but they have already lost four this season. They have also struggled to keep clean sheets.
Set-piece weakness: The Reds are conceding from corners, free kicks and long throw ins far too regularly, often going behind early and making every match an uphill task. Liverpool need to cope with the new set piece trend in the league. Konate's form is also a big concern.
Unsettled lineup: Several first-team regulars were replaced in the summer, and the new signings are yet to settle. Only Hugo Ekitike has shown consistency in attack. Howevver, Bournemouth, currently second in the Premier League with three new defenders in their starting lineup, have shown that quick adaptation is possible. Slot might take a page out of Andoni Iraola’s book on how to integrate new players efficiently.
Full-back confusion: Milos Kerkez has struggled on the left, while the right-back position remains uncertain. Even Van Dyjk is struggling form a partnership on that left handside with the Hungarian. On the right, Conor Bradley’s form has dropped, Jeremie Frimpong has been inconsistent, and using Dominik Szoboszlai there has disrupted the midfield’s structure even further. Szoboszlai is needed in midfield as he has been Liverpool's best player in this bad patch.
Midfield imbalance: With Alexis Mac Allister off form and Ryan Gravenberch lacking fitness, Liverpool’s midfield has lost control and rhythm. The absence of Trent Alexander Arnold’s deep playmaking has also left their build-up slow and predictable.
Attacking concerns: Mohamed Salah’s poor form is a major setback. Liverpool’s wing play has become predictable, with both Cody Gakpo and Salah struggling to complete take-ons. Slot might need to rely more on Federico Chiesa’s drive and young Rio Ngumoha’s fearless energy to bring back creativity and spark. The partnership between the full backs and wingers is also missing, unlike in previous seasons.
Price tag pressure: The club’s record-breaking deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have added heavy pressure. Wirtz is struggling to cope with the league’s physicality, while Isak, though Premier League proven, has been injured but will be expected to deliver immediately on his return. When you spend big, the expectation to perform quickly is unavoidable.
Jota’s unexpected death: As captain Virgil van Dijk mentioned earlier this season, the loss of Diogo Jota has affected the team psychologically. His sudden passing left a deep emotional impact in the dressing room. Teammates have spoken about the void his energy and spirit left behind, and that emotional burden has also influenced Liverpool’s performances on the pitch.
To make matters worse, competition in the Premier League this season is extraordinary. Beyond the traditional big six, sides like Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are extremely well coached and capable of troubling anyone.
Six defeats in seven matches is an alarming run for the defending champions. It is simply unacceptable. Arne Slot now faces the biggest test of his managerial career as Liverpool’s campaign threatens to unravel before November. With Real Madrid and Manchester City looming, the next two weeks could determine whether this is merely a slump or a full blown crisis at Anfield.
They did manage a win against Eintracht Frankfurt in between in the Champions League, but defensively they remain one of the weakest sides in Europe. Liverpool must turn the tide quickly and stop making losing a habit. Tactics aside, momentum and morale are just as important, and right now both are badly missing.
