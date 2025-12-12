Could Salah join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as league official confirms transfer interest

Salah only signed a contract extension last summer which keeps him at Liverpool until June twenty twenty seven, but the situation has shifted dramatically.

Salah has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and the speculation grew stronger after chief executive Omar Mugharbel told an audience in Riyadh that clubs in the kingdom were on alert and closely monitoring the Egyptian star. Speaking at the World Football Summit, Mugharbel said Salah would always be welcome in the league and confirmed that he is one of the major targets clubs are considering.

The head of the Saudi Pro League added more pressure when he stated that Salah is indeed a target for clubs in the kingdom just as speculation about an Anfield exit continues to build.

His recent public comments about being left on the bench created a storm , with Salah suggesting that someone within the club was trying to place all the blame on him for Liverpool’s poor run of form. He also said there had been a breakdown in communication with Arne Slot after the three three draw with Leeds United.

We now wait to see whether Salah will feature against Brighton, the final match before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations. The bigger question is whether he will remain a Liverpool player once the tournament ends. It has become one of the biggest talking points in the football world at the moment.

Salah, now thirty three, did not travel with the Liverpool squad for the Champions League match at Inter Milan. The decision followed his public frustration and a spell of three consecutive games without being named in the starting line up. Liverpool collected a crucial one nil win at San Siro which eased some pressure on Slot. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped into the wide attacking role usually occupied by Salah, although the tactical duties were not identical.

Arne Slot had mentioned in his pre match press conference before the Brighton game that he would hold talks with Salah and that he had no reason to want him to leave. Those discussions will determine whether Salah will be part of the squad to face Brighton or not.

Could we see Salah link up with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

If Salah does move to the kingdom, the list of potential destinations is small but powerful. Al Nassr remain one of the strongest options. A possible link up with Cristiano Ronaldo would be a massive global story and with players like Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman already in the squad, adding Salah would be another statement signing for a club chasing their first league title since Ronaldo arrived.

Al Hilal are another natural fit. Neymar has departed and the club would welcome a new superstar to lead their attack. Salah brings proven quality and global appeal which suits Hilal perfectly.

Al Ittihad also cannot be ruled out. They have shown interest before and were ready to spend £150 million. The idea of Salah linking up with Karim Benzema and N Golo Kante is an exciting prospect for the fans. Al Ahli also have the financial strength to complete such a deal.

These four clubs have the resources and the backing of the PIF structure to move for Salah if he decides that his Liverpool chapter is drawing to a close. Salah is widely regarded as the greatest player to come from the Arab region, so bringing him to Saudi Arabia carries a sense of pride and huge appeal for the league and its supporters.

All eyes on what comes next