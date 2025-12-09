Why Salah is wrong even if he has a point?

Salah's public outburst risks tarnishing his Liverpool legacy
Salah was wrong to take his frustration into the public domain, because nobody is bigger than the club. Mohamed Salah has been an incredible figure for Liverpool, and his record speaks for itself. He has scored two hundred and fifty goals in four hundred and twenty appearances, yet he has not started the past three matches, and he was an unused substitute in the three all draw at Leeds United.
Yes, he has not started the past three matches, but that should never have been enough for him to throw tantrums. His contribution this season has not been at the level expected, just like many others in the squad. That is football. Every player goes through dips in form, and the team as a whole has struggled. That does not justify going public.
His claim that the club is throwing him under the bus was provocative and unnecessary. Jamie Carragher called it a disgraceful comment, and it is hard to disagree. Any superstar will feel the sting of being benched, and Salah clearly believes he is being scapegoated for Liverpool’s poor form after the heavy summer spending. The manager deserves scrutiny, but he still has the authority to pick the starting eleven, and that must be respected.
If Salah felt unfairly treated, he should have dealt with it inside the club. A player of his stature can speak to the manager, or to senior figures in the boardroom. Taking it public was childish. His ego is hurt, and some fans will take his side, but this moment threatens to harm his legacy at a club where he has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Even Virgil van Dijk, the captain, has struggled with his performances this season, yet he is at least taking responsibility. Salah is one of the senior players in this squad, along with Van Dijk, Robertson, and Alisson. Liverpool need all their leaders united if they want to get through this storm.
Part of Salah’s anger seems to come from his belief that he is being singled out, while others keep their places. Fans have been questioning the form of Ibrahima Konate, who has made several errors this season yet continues to be selected. Cody Gakpo has also not contributed enough, but he is still getting picked over someone like Chiesa, who deserves more minutes. Alexis Mac Allister has been bang average in many games, yet he continues to get significant playing time. Even Van Dijk has been erratic at times.
From Salah’s perspective, he sees others struggling yet feels he is the only one paying the price. He has every right to think that or to feel frustrated, but taking that frustration outside the club is the mistake. The conversation should have remained internal. He is just being selfish here.
When a senior figure reacts in public like this, it sends the wrong message to the new arrivals who are still trying to settle. It affects the mood inside the dressing room, and it adds tension to a team already under pressure. Senior players set the tone, and when one of them loses patience publicly, the entire squad feels it.
Salah is 33 now, and he should have handled this in a calmer and more private way. It is also not the first time he has spoken openly. Last season, he was very vocal during contract disputes when he was carrying the club on the pitch with tremendous form, which only creates more noise around the club. Also, he had somes issues with former manager Jurgen Klopp as well but those were dealt well. This has gone overboard.
Liverpool have now removed him from the squad for the Champions League match against Inter Milan, and that feels like the correct call. Whether the club decide to sell him in January remains uncertain. As a football fan, I hope the manager, the club, and Salah solve this privately, because he deserves to leave Liverpool on good terms. If not handled carefully, this will become an unnecessary dark mark on a magnificent Liverpool career.
What everyone wants to see now is a calm and respectful resolution. No supporter wants to watch a club legend leave through the back door or fall out with the manager in public. Salah has given Liverpool some of the greatest nights in their modern history, and it would be heartbreaking to see his journey end in a sour way. For Salah, he is arguably the greatest player to emerge from the Arabian region, and he should never have his Liverpool story end with a black mark. That would not look good for him, for the club, or for the legacy he has built over seven remarkable years.
The hope is that this issue is sorted quietly and professionally between the manager, the club, and the player himself. There is still time to repair the relationship. According to reports, the manager continues to hold the trust of the club for now, but such belief can change quickly if Liverpool continue to produce this dismal run of form.
