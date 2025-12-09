Why Salah is wrong even if he has a point?

What everyone wants to see now is a calm and respectful resolution. No supporter wants to watch a club legend leave through the back door or fall out with the manager in public. Salah has given Liverpool some of the greatest nights in their modern history, and it would be heartbreaking to see his journey end in a sour way. For Salah, he is arguably the greatest player to emerge from the Arabian region, and he should never have his Liverpool story end with a black mark. That would not look good for him, for the club, or for the legacy he has built over seven remarkable years.