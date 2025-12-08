GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Saudi Pro League readies record $200 million bid for Liverpool's Mo Salah

Will the January window mark one of the most shocking transfers of the modern era?

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The same proposal was previously tabled before Salah renewed his contract, with expectations it might return in 2026.
The same proposal was previously tabled before Salah renewed his contract, with expectations it might return in 2026.
AP

Dubai: The Saudi Pro League is reportedly preparing an extraordinary $200 million package to lure Mohamed Salah, in what would make the Egyptian star the most expensive player in football history. The move comes as tensions between Salah and Liverpool continue to escalate following his recent outburst and third consecutive match on the bench.

According to “Team Talk”, the transfer could materialise as early as January rather than next summer, with sources claiming the league is ready to revive its record-breaking proposal.

The offer includes an annual salary of £150 million, an official role as Saudi tourism ambassador, partial ownership of a club in the future and support for Salah’s football investments across the Arab region.

The same proposal was previously tabled before Salah renewed his contract, with expectations it might return in 2026. However, the current crisis may accelerate the deal.

Salah’s frustration reached new heights after Liverpool benched him again against Leeds. He accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after being left out of the starting lineup for the third game running as the champions drew at Leeds, saying he has been made a scapegoat for the poor start to the season and casting severe doubt on his future at the club.

In explosive comments, “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.” He refused to specify who that person was.

The football world now watches closely: will the January window mark one of the most shocking transfers of the modern era?

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fans and pundits instantly drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive sit-down with Piers Morgan in 2022

Salah fallout mirrors Ronaldo’s dramatic United exit

3m read
Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot embraces Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 15, 2025.

'Superhuman' Salah unhappy after being dropped: Slot

2m read
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah warms up during a training session.

I used to cry in the bathroom: Mohamed Salah

2m read
Liverpool's Mo Salah will be out to shine in the snow

FPL Game Week10 tips : Is it time to sell Salah?

2m read