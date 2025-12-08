Will the January window mark one of the most shocking transfers of the modern era?
Dubai: The Saudi Pro League is reportedly preparing an extraordinary $200 million package to lure Mohamed Salah, in what would make the Egyptian star the most expensive player in football history. The move comes as tensions between Salah and Liverpool continue to escalate following his recent outburst and third consecutive match on the bench.
According to “Team Talk”, the transfer could materialise as early as January rather than next summer, with sources claiming the league is ready to revive its record-breaking proposal.
The offer includes an annual salary of £150 million, an official role as Saudi tourism ambassador, partial ownership of a club in the future and support for Salah’s football investments across the Arab region.
The same proposal was previously tabled before Salah renewed his contract, with expectations it might return in 2026. However, the current crisis may accelerate the deal.
Salah’s frustration reached new heights after Liverpool benched him again against Leeds. He accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after being left out of the starting lineup for the third game running as the champions drew at Leeds, saying he has been made a scapegoat for the poor start to the season and casting severe doubt on his future at the club.
In explosive comments, “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.” He refused to specify who that person was.
The football world now watches closely: will the January window mark one of the most shocking transfers of the modern era?
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox