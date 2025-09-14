Is Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia?

Clubs in Saudi Arabia preparing an extraordinary offer to lure Egyptian forward
Dubai: Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has again come into question amid reports that clubs in Saudi Arabia are preparing an extraordinary offer to lure the Egyptian forward away from Anfield.
Salah, 32, signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool only last summer, tying him to the club until 2027. Yet, despite his enduring form, he finished last season with 47 goal contributions in all competitions, his best return in the Premier League era, speculation is mounting that he could be tempted by a final, lucrative move before the twilight of his career.
Spanish outlet Fichajes reported this week that Saudi clubs are readying a “millionaire offer” for Salah, who is one of the world’s most marketable footballers.
The Saudi Pro League has aggressively pursued marquee talent in recent years, with Salah long viewed as a dream signing for its Public Investment Fund–backed clubs.
Liverpool, who are believed to be exploring Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise as a potential successor, face a delicate balancing act.
Allowing Salah to leave would mean replacing arguably the club’s greatest modern winger, but holding on to him until his contract expires risks losing him on a free transfer.
Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke suggested on the Inside Track podcast that the decision may ultimately lie with Salah himself.
“Does he see himself staying at Liverpool beyond this two-year contract he’s got now? Does he want to remain at the highest level of European football, or will he look for something else?” O’Rourke said. “We know the Saudi Pro League see him as a marquee signing, so that may be something he might consider.”
Salah has given Liverpool nine seasons of extraordinary service, transforming from a Premier League castoff into a club legend with a cabinet full of records.
Yet, as the forward edges closer to the latter stages of his career, Liverpool may soon have to answer the question of how and when to transition into life after their Egyptian king.
