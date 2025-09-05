FIFA, Chennai Super Kings, Liverpool join Malayalis in celebrating Onam

From Neymar to Dhoni, sports stars add sparkle to celebrations
Onam – Kerala’s beloved harvest festival – turned into a global celebration this year as some of the biggest names in sport – the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League giants Liverpool, and IPL powerhouse Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined millions of Malayalis worldwide in sending festive greetings.
On social media, the FIFA World Cup’s official account extended warm wishes, acknowledging the cultural significance of the festival that symbolises unity, prosperity and togetherness.
The post featured Neymar Jr, who didn’t play in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chile but remains a huge favourite in Kerala. The post has gone viral with more than 80,000 likes in the past few hours.
Closer home, the Chennai Super Kings – a team with a passionate following in Kerala thanks to stars such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni – struck a festive chord. It was none other than ‘Thala’ Dhoni who appeared on a traditional ‘vallam’ (boat) in a vibrant artwork, wishing fans a joyous Onam.
Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, also joined in with a celebratory post, which was warmly received by their vast Malayali fan base across India and the Gulf.
Onam, celebrated across Kerala and among Malayali expats worldwide, marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. From lavish ‘Onasadya’ feasts to floral ‘Pookalam’ designs and ‘Vallamkali’ (boat races), the festival is a vibrant showcase of Kerala’s traditions.
For Malayalis in the UAE, the greetings from global sporting icons added an extra sparkle to this year’s festivities. The recognition from football and cricket elites not only highlights Onam’s growing international footprint but also reflects how a cultural celebration from a small south Indian state has crossed continents and found a special place in hearts worldwide.
