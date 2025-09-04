Onam 2025 in UAE: Double joy for Indian expats as Thiruvonam falls on public holiday

“In many ways, Onam reflects the UAE’s community spirit and socio-cultural cohesion across its demographic tapestry. Over the years, Onam in the UAE has grown beyond the niche of an annual celebration of Keralites, and has been embraced by many nationalities, even beyond the Indian diaspora. It gives us immense pride in bringing our employees of 18 nationalities onto a single platform of bonhomie for this Onam,” said Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO of the company.