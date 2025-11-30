Enjoy National Day: Parking and toll fees waived in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Residents and visitors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy free parking and waived toll fees during the 54th UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) celebrations.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi have announced temporary waivers to make it easier for people to access shopping areas, entertainment spots, and public spaces while enjoying the long holiday.
RTA has confirmed that public parking across Dubai will be free on Monday and Tuesday, December 1–2.
This temporary waiver is aimed at helping residents and visitors access shopping areas, entertainment spots, and public spaces during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
Multi-storey car parks, including Al Khail Gate N-365, will continue to charge regular fees.
Standard parking charges resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, so drivers should plan accordingly to avoid fines.
Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced free public parking during the National Day holiday.
Public parking: Free under the “Mawaqif” system from Saturday, December 2, until 7:59 am Tuesday, December 5.
Truck parking: Fees at Musaffah M-18 are also waived.
Drivers are reminded to avoid prohibited areas, blockages, and residential zones from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.
Darb toll gate charges will be suspended throughout the holiday period starting Saturday, December 2.
Regular toll fees resume on Tuesday, December 5, during peak hours (7:00–9:00 am and 5:00–7:00 pm).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox