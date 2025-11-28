The best pizza in Dubai: 7 spots to celebrate UAE National Day holidays with loved ones

UAE National Day is the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for good food, fun, and celebration—and what better way to mark the holiday than with a slice of pizza? Dubai’s culinary scene is packed with pizza spots that go far beyond the classic Margherita, serving up everything from gourmet Italian creations to inventive, Instagram-worthy toppings. So, if you’re after a cosy dine-in experience, a lively rooftop vibe, or a casual grab-and-go slice, there’s a pizza for every mood. Here’s our roundup of the seven best pizza places to visit in Dubai this National Day.