The best pizza in Dubai: 7 spots to celebrate UAE National Day holidays with loved ones

So from rooftop vibes to cosy get-togethers, there's a pizza for every mood
UAE National Day is the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for good food, fun, and celebration—and what better way to mark the holiday than with a slice of pizza? Dubai’s culinary scene is packed with pizza spots that go far beyond the classic Margherita, serving up everything from gourmet Italian creations to inventive, Instagram-worthy toppings. So, if you’re after a cosy dine-in experience, a lively rooftop vibe, or a casual grab-and-go slice, there’s a pizza for every mood. Here’s our roundup of the seven best pizza places to visit in Dubai this National Day.
New York-Neapolitan-style pizza? Check. Dubai institution? Double check. Pitfire’s latest outpost in Dubai Hills Estate is bringing the heat with the city’s best slices and a fully stocked bar to match.
From classic margherita and pepperoni to playful combos like turkey ham and pineapple—or even potato and dates—there’s a pizza here for every craving. Crusts? Puffy, blistered, and begging for a bite. Don’t skip the garlic knots—they’re basically a requirement.
Wash it all down with a curated selection of wines, beers, and some seriously inventive cocktails, because a great pizza deserves a great drink.
So, if you’re here for a casual bite or a full-on pizza party, Pitfire knows how to serve it with style and flavour.
Location: Dubai Hills Estate
Born as a pop-up at Sole DXB, Za Za Slice is the brainchild of Rascals’ co-founder—and it’s quickly become one of Dubai’s go-to pizzerias. Nestled in Jumeirah Garden City, this unassuming spot packs a punch with its thin, crunchy bases topped with gourmet Italian ingredients, delivering flavor in every bite.
With just six pizza options and limited seating, patience is part of the experience—but trust us, it’s worth the wait. Perfect for a casual slice (or two) when you’re craving pizza that punches way above its weight.
Location: Jumeirah Garden City.
The Park in JLT just got a little more delicious. Alongside Asian street food hotspot Hawkerboi and café Splendour Fields, you’ll now find Franky in Florence—a fresh addition to Dubai’s pizza scene and already one of the city’s best.
Neapolitan-style pizzas here come loaded with creative toppings, from cavolo nero, black truffle and mushroom, to mussels and prawns, ‘broken meatball,’ or classic stracciatella. The rooftop spot is as much a feast for the eyes as the stomach, with leafy interiors, artful décor, and sunset views perfect for pairing with a drink and a slice.
Expect comforting, moreish pizzas that are as Instagram-worthy as they are tasty. Whether you go for the margherita, the crowd-favorite diavola, or the decadent black truffle option, every bite hits the spot.
Location: The Park, JLT.
Hailing from New York, Il Motto brings authentic pizza vibes straight to JBR—and it doesn’t disappoint. The pizzeria serves up plenty of tempting deals, from a three-hour brunch with free-flowing pizza on Fridays and Saturdays, to lazy Sunday afternoon feasts.
It’s also a top pick for date night, with fab offers for couples every Friday to Sunday between 5pm and 8pm. And with the terrace opening at the end of last year, you can now enjoy your slices al fresco, soaking in the JBR vibes while the weather’s just right.
JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR.
Luigia brings the full spectrum of Italian cuisine to Dubai, with pizza firmly stealing the spotlight. Offering nearly 40 varieties, each pie boasts dough matured for 48–56 hours, perfectly blistered crusts, and carefully selected fresh ingredients—crafted to be light and easily digested, so you can happily go back for more.
The stromboli, packed with tomato, fior di latte, peppers, Grana Padano, and your choice of fennel or spicy sausage, is always a winner, and there’s no shortage of veggie-friendly options for plant-based pizza lovers.
Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, The Walk, JBR.
Moon Slice serves up some of the most creative pizzas in Dubai, perfect if you’re after something beyond the usual pepperoni (though theirs is top-notch too).
Expect bold toppings like tangy barbecue short rib, avocado drizzled with yuzu mayo, or the fan-favourite wagyu carpaccio with spicy meatballs and arrabiata. The MS Secret pizza is a decadent white base with cheese and truffle.
All dough is fermented for 48 hours and baked at 380°C, giving each pizza a perfectly blistered, Neapolitan-style crust.
Location: Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl.
Mostly famous for its filled doughnuts, Bread Ahead also impresses with its sourdough pizza. The dough is slowly fermented to develop rich flavor and a perfectly light, airy, and crispy crust. Topped with a variety of ingredients, it’s quickly earned a spot among Dubai’s top pizzas.
Location: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, DIFC.
