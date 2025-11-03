Stop sabotaging your coffee habit — 7 science-backed ways to sip smart

Sugar: Keep it sweet, not sinful

A single teaspoon of sugar in your coffee is fine. Dr. Trisha points to a 2022 study showing unsweetened coffee drinkers live longer than those who skip the bean altogether. Even a lightly sweetened cup keeps the life-prolonging benefits intact. But don’t go crazy with syrups—those hidden sugars and preservatives can spike blood sugar and sabotage your metabolism.

Artificial sweeteners....well, go easy. Emerging research shows they might cancel out coffee’s benefits, even for folks without diabetes. So, your 'sugar-free' syrup might not be the hero you think it is. A study published in the academic journal Nature in 2014 found that the consumption of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin could alter the gut microbiome, leading to glucose intolerance. The research suggested that these changes in gut bacteria might play a significant role in how the body processes sugar, increasing the risk of metabolic issues like insulin resistance.