Budget hot chocolate: Make a rich cup for under Dh25 at home

A cosy, café-style drink using easy supermarket ingredients without stretching your budget

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
This hot chocolate recipe keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.
This hot chocolate recipe keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.
Fallon Michael/Pexels.com

Dubai: There's something undeniably soothing about a rainy afternoon. The world quiets down, the sky turns grey, and suddenly the idea of staying in with a warm drink feels just right. While a café hot chocolate might cost upwards of Dh20 per cup at the mall, you can make a rich, delicious version at home (that'll give you double that deliciousness) for under Dh25 using simple ingredients from local supermarkets. Here's how.

Budget-friendly hot chocolate that you can make at home

This recipe makes two generous mugs and keeps costs low without skimping on flavour.

Ingredients and approximate prices

  • Milk (500 ml full cream): Around Dh12 (Almarai 2L milk works out to roughly Dh12 per litre)

  • Hot chocolate powder (Nestlé Nesquik or similar, 200g): Around Dh10 to Dh11

  • Optional chocolate bar for extra richness (e.g., Hershey's 40g): Around Dh5

  • Optional marshmallows or mini add-ins: Around Dh10 (if you want topping)

Estimated total: Around Dh18 to Dh23 depending on brands and add-ons.

How to make it

  1. Warm the milk: Pour 500 ml of milk into a small pot and heat gently over medium-low heat. You want it warm and slightly steaming, not boiling.

  2. Add the chocolate mix: Stir in 2 to 3 tablespoons of your hot chocolate powder until fully dissolved.

  3. Amp up the richness: If you opted for the chocolate bar, break it into small pieces and add it to the warm milk while whisking. This gives a deeper chocolate flavour and creamier texture.

  4. Top it off: If you have marshmallows or mini toppings, add them on top just before serving.

Why this recipe works for rainy days

This isn't the thin, sugary instant drink you sometimes get from powder alone. Mixing real milk and optionally a small chocolate bar provides creamier texture and deeper flavour that feels like a treat without spending a fortune. The warmth of the drink pairs beautifully with rainy weather, especially if you're curled up by a window, wrapped in a blanket, or watching a film.

It's a simple comfort drink, perfect for:

  • A slow, cosy afternoon

  • Catching up on favourite shows

  • Reading a book as rain taps on the roof

Easy upgrades (still budget-conscious)

If you want to elevate the drink without spending much:

  • A tiny pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg adds warmth

  • A splash of vanilla extract enhances sweetness and aroma

  • A drizzle of honey or condensed milk if you like it extra sweet

Each of these extras costs just a few dirhams more and can be used in future drinks too.

Shopping tips

  • Hot chocolate and cocoa mixes like Nesquik or Cadbury drinking chocolate are easy to find at Lulu Hypermarket, Carrefour or Talabat Mart from around Dh10 to Dh20 for 200 to 300g.

  • For richer flavour, you can add a small chocolate bar (around Dh5) to melt into the drink.

  • "Gourmet" hot chocolate boxes are available too, but these usually cost over Dh40 to Dh50, which pushes past our budget if used just for one or two mugs.

The comfort factor

Rainy days are about slowing down and enjoying the moment. This hot chocolate recipe keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying. Perfect for a quiet afternoon at home without breaking the bank.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

