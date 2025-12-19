Dubai: There's something undeniably soothing about a rainy afternoon. The world quiets down, the sky turns grey, and suddenly the idea of staying in with a warm drink feels just right. While a café hot chocolate might cost upwards of Dh20 per cup at the mall, you can make a rich, delicious version at home (that'll give you double that deliciousness) for under Dh25 using simple ingredients from local supermarkets. Here's how.