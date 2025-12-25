8 outdoor essentials for a starry NYE bash in your backyard, UAE

It can get chilly, no doubt. So, why not keep a little warm with the Spiral Flame Gas Outdoor Patio Heater? Pumping out 13.5KW of cozy warmth, this sleek black beauty is as much a style statement as it is a lifesaver for those nippy outdoor NYE nights. With its spiral flame design, it’s basically fireplace drama on a patio, turning your garden, balcony, or terrace into a hotspot of heat and Instagram-worthy glow. Easy to use, solid, and bold in design, it’s perfect for gatherings that need to be warm, lively, and never boring — because no one wants a cold countdown.