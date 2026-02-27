Apparel Group brand Steve Madden's Ramadan campaign inspires generosity

In community-centred initiative fashion meets philanthropy with adaptive shoe donations
During Ramadan, hearts grow softer and communities draw closer, as they get together in shared meals and prayers. It is a time when generosity becomes a responsibility and extends beyond families and neighbourhoods to touch lives that are not in the spotlight.
This year, Apparel Group and Steve Madden are channelling this spirit and transforming fashion into a force for good with a Ramadan initiative designed to leave a lasting impact on children of determination across the GCC.
With its Ramadan 2026 Collection, Steve Madden’s launching a purpose-led campaign rooted in reflection, inclusion and community care, values that echo the essence of the holy month. While Ramadan collections often celebrate craftsmanship and style, this one goes a step further, weaving compassion into every purchase.
Under the new campaign, Bold Style, Bigger Impact, when you buy a Steve Madden, you gift one to a child of determination. For every Ramadan product purchased, Steve Madden will donate a pair of children’s shoes from its inclusive Adaptive Collection to a child of determination across the region. The brand aims to donate about 5,000 pairs of adaptive shoes, each designed to offer comfort in style to children who need it the most.
By focusing on adaptive footwear, the campaign shines a light on accessibility and inclusion. For a child navigating the world with physical challenges, the right pair can mean independence. It can mean walking into school with confidence. It can mean joining friends at play without hesitation. It can mean feeling seen.
With this campaign, Steve Madden aligns fashion with function, and style with substance.
To ensure the donations reach children who need them the most, the campaign is powered by a network of trusted charity partners across the GCC. In the UAE, support comes through Al Jalila Foundation. In Saudi Arabia, the initiative works alongside Down Syndrome Charitable Association. In Qatar, it partners with Qatar Charity, while in Kuwait, collaborations include Kuwait Society for the Handicapped and Alnouri Foundation. Additional support comes from the Ministry of Social Development in Bahrain and the Committee of Zakah of the Muttrah in Oman.
Amplifying the message are four influential voices in the region: Logina Salah, Ameni Esseibi, Nas (Nasegeh), and Khulood. Each of them embodies confidence and individuality, reinforcing the campaign’s central message that bold style is most powerful when it uplifts others.
Available across Steve Madden stores and digital platforms throughout the GCC, the Ramadan Collection 2026 invites you to be part of something larger than a purchase. Join in the shared act of giving.
- In association with Apparel Group