GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

UAE rains are here: 10 reasons you’re craving comfort food — and how to keep it healthy

When the skies turn grey, carbs take centre stage

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Rainy weather alters your brain chemistry. With reduced sunlight, serotonin levels fluctuate, and your brain looks for quick fixes.
Rainy weather alters your brain chemistry. With reduced sunlight, serotonin levels fluctuate, and your brain looks for quick fixes.
Gulf News

Rain, rain is...really not staying in Spain. As UAE rains surge, you're already dreaming of hot parathas, pakoras, soups, or flaky pastries. As our experts have earlier told us, it’s biology, psychology, and memory working together. Here’s why wet weather sends your appetite straight into comfort-mode.

1. Your brain is chasing feel-good chemicals

Rainy weather alters your brain chemistry. With reduced sunlight, serotonin levels fluctuate, and your brain looks for quick fixes. Comfort foods—especially carbs—help boost serotonin and dopamine, creating that warm, content feeling we subconsciously seek.

2. Rain puts you in 'slow mode'

Rain naturally slows life down. Whether you’re working from home or stuck indoors, the lack of hustle nudges you into a relaxed, cosy headspace. And when the mood shifts, so do food choices—towards things that feel indulgent and soothing.

3. Or… it makes you feel trapped

Not everyone finds rain calming. For some, it creates restlessness or a sense of confinement. Food then becomes emotional cushioning—something familiar, comforting, and safe in an otherwise gloomy setting.

4. Carbs become the body’s shortcut

With less sunlight and lower Vitamin D production, the body tries to compensate. Carbohydrates temporarily raise serotonin levels, which explains why soups, fried snacks, stews, and breads suddenly feel irresistible—and why one serving is never enough.

5. Crunchy foods are extra satisfying

Crunch hits differently on rainy days. The texture offers sensory pleasure and a sense of grounding, making crispy snacks especially comforting when it’s cold, windy, or damp outside.

6. Rain triggers nostalgia

Rain has a powerful way of pulling you into memory. Childhood monsoons, family kitchens, shared snacks, and warm meals resurface emotionally. Those memories often come attached to specific foods—and craving them becomes a way to revisit comfort.

7. Food feels like emotional shelter

On grey days, food is an escape. Familiar flavours provide a sense of security and emotional warmth, especially when outdoor movement and social interaction are limited.

8. Warm foods literally warm you up

In cold, damp weather, your body naturally leans towards heat. Hot meals raise core body temperature, helping you feel warmer and more comfortable almost instantly.

9. Spicy food gives you a mood lift

Spice plays tricks on your nervous system. Compounds like capsaicin simulate heat, triggering sweating and releasing dopamine. That’s why spicy chutneys, curries, and fried snacks feel extra satisfying when it rains.

10. Humidity messes with your appetite

Rain often brings humidity, which causes water retention and sluggishness. Your body responds by craving salty, savoury, and sweet foods—quick energy boosts to fight discomfort and lethargy.

How to handle rainy-day cravings (without overdoing it)

  • Go warm, not greasy: Choose soups, stews, or dal over deep-fried snacks.

  • Swap the fry: Bake, air-fry, steam, or grill instead of deep-frying.

  • Add citrus: A squeeze of lime or lemon boosts immunity and freshness.

  • Keep crunch smart: Roasted corn, makhana, or nuts satisfy texture cravings.

  • Balance the plate: Pair carbs with protein or vegetables to avoid crashes.

  • Spice wisely: Use chilli, pepper, or ginger for warmth without excess oil.

  • Eat mindfully: Pause before seconds—comfort doesn’t need quantity.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Scattered clouds pack rain, thunder, lightning, hail risks, fresh winds kicking dust and rough seas along coasts.

Rain disrupts food delivery services in the UAE

1h ago2m read
Rain and blowing dust often lead to slower traffic and accidents on major highways.

UAE: Heavy rain, dust storms from Thursday to weekend

3m read
UAE braces for more rain and temperature drop this week

NCM warns of continued rain and strong winds in UAE

2m read
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand.

Why residents are being urged to stay cautious midweek

1m read