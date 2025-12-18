UAE rains are here: 10 reasons you’re craving comfort food — and how to keep it healthy

Rain, rain is...really not staying in Spain. As UAE rains surge, you're already dreaming of hot parathas, pakoras, soups, or flaky pastries. As our experts have earlier told us , it’s biology, psychology, and memory working together. Here’s why wet weather sends your appetite straight into comfort-mode.

Rainy weather alters your brain chemistry. With reduced sunlight, serotonin levels fluctuate, and your brain looks for quick fixes. Comfort foods—especially carbs—help boost serotonin and dopamine, creating that warm, content feeling we subconsciously seek.

Rain naturally slows life down. Whether you’re working from home or stuck indoors, the lack of hustle nudges you into a relaxed, cosy headspace. And when the mood shifts, so do food choices—towards things that feel indulgent and soothing.

Not everyone finds rain calming. For some, it creates restlessness or a sense of confinement. Food then becomes emotional cushioning—something familiar, comforting, and safe in an otherwise gloomy setting.

With less sunlight and lower Vitamin D production, the body tries to compensate. Carbohydrates temporarily raise serotonin levels, which explains why soups, fried snacks, stews, and breads suddenly feel irresistible—and why one serving is never enough.

Crunch hits differently on rainy days. The texture offers sensory pleasure and a sense of grounding, making crispy snacks especially comforting when it’s cold, windy, or damp outside.

Rain has a powerful way of pulling you into memory. Childhood monsoons, family kitchens, shared snacks, and warm meals resurface emotionally. Those memories often come attached to specific foods—and craving them becomes a way to revisit comfort.

On grey days, food is an escape. Familiar flavours provide a sense of security and emotional warmth, especially when outdoor movement and social interaction are limited.

In cold, damp weather, your body naturally leans towards heat. Hot meals raise core body temperature, helping you feel warmer and more comfortable almost instantly.

Spice plays tricks on your nervous system. Compounds like capsaicin simulate heat, triggering sweating and releasing dopamine. That’s why spicy chutneys, curries, and fried snacks feel extra satisfying when it rains.

Rain often brings humidity, which causes water retention and sluggishness. Your body responds by craving salty, savoury, and sweet foods—quick energy boosts to fight discomfort and lethargy.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.