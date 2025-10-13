Here's a lowdown on why your cravings go wild when the sky opens up
Rainy days aren’t just about umbrellas, wet shoes, and cancelled plans—they’re also the unofficial season of crispy pakoras, buttery parathas, and soul-hugging soups. But ever wondered why every drizzle turns you into a comfort-food philosopher? Science (and a few smart psychologists) have the answers.
Here’s the delicious lowdown on why your cravings go wild the moment the skies open up—and how to satisfy them smartly.
There’s something undeniably soothing about watching rain through your window—unless you’re the one stuck in traffic. According to clinical dietician Ayesha Rahman, rainy days make us either blissfully relaxed or stir-crazy indoors. Either way, our brain wants a treat. The rain boosts serotonin, that happy hormone, making us seek foods that release dopamine, the joy chemical.
Ever noticed how the smell of rain makes you weirdly emotional? That’s nostalgia sneaking in. For some, it’s banana chips with grandma; for others, it’s mom’s piping hot soup.
It stirs childhood memories—especially food ones. When we feel nostalgic (and trapped indoors), our minds reach for the comfort foods that once made us feel safe and happy. Food becomes a warm, edible memory lane.
When sunlight disappears, so does our serotonin. Cue your body’s SOS call for carbohydrates. Psychologist Ritasha Varsani had explained that carbs give us a quick serotonin spike—momos, maggi, or muffins—but the effect fades fast, which is why you keep going back for ‘just one more’.
Bonus fact: Our love for crunchy snacks during the rains isn’t random either. That satisfying crunch actually calms the nerves.
Ice cream in a thunderstorm? Hard pass (unless you’re in Seoul). What your body really wants is warmth—literally. Varsani explains that hot foods help regulate body temperature. And if it’s spicy? Even better.
Capsaicin—the magic compound in chili—tricks your brain into thinking you’re hot, making you sweat (and yes, releasing dopamine). So go ahead, dunk those samosas in extra chutney. It’s practically science.
Rain may cool the air, but it also turns the humidity up. Rahman says this causes water retention, making you feel bloated and cranky. Your body, in response, demands salty, savoury snacks to rebalance electrolytes.
And there’s the lethargy of muggy weather, and you’ll find yourself reaching for sweets, too—quick hits of energy to fight off the rainy-day slump.
You don’t have to deny your rainy-day hunger, just outsmart it.
Bake, air-fry, or grill instead of deep-frying.
Add a splash of lime for Vitamin C and immune support.
Try roasted corn cobs, spiced sprouts salad, or a grilled veggie sandwich for guilt-free comfort.
Craving pakoras? Make them in the air fryer and thank yourself later.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox