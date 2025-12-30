New Year, same mess? 8 resolutions you should never, ever make

From gym subscriptions to learning a new language, how much just going easy on yourself?
In school, our teachers used to make us pen down our New Year resolutions on colourful papers and pin them on the class board.
Most of us goodie-two-shoes would write about ‘studying harder’ and mine, invariably was, ‘get better at math’, something that everyone knew was doomed from the start. As we grew older, our teachers would try turning this into a profound heart-to-heart conversation, which sadly, doesn't work with a distracted group of teenagers, who wanted to get back to hand cricket. The unsaid resolution was to not break classroom windows.
The good learning from those years was, make a promise (resolution sounds rather overrated anyway) to yourself, of what you can do.
And that, only you know. So, here’s what you shouldn’t promise yourself.
I will wake up at 5 am every morning
Sure, early birds get worms. Unless you’re secretly a vampire, promising yourself a 5 am wake-up every day is basically setting yourself up for disappointment, fatigue, and maybe even resentment for your alarm clock. The truth is, your productivity doesn’t hinge on the hour of the day; it depends on how focused and intentional you are when you’re actually awake. So ditch the harsh alarm and aim for quality sleep and a morning routine that feels sustainable, not medieval torture.
Should I stop buying coffee?
You love your caffeine, and your wallet hates you—but giving up your daily coffee hit isn’t an act of heroism; it’s self-imposed misery. Coffee can be a strong pick-me-up, and sometimes a coping mechanism when life gets messy. Instead of a cold turkey quit that will make you grumpy, consider scaling back just a little. Maybe one fewer latte a week, or a home brew for mornings, but don’t punish yourself for enjoying the little joys in life.
I will travel the world on a shoestring
Instagram loves a globe-trotter, but promising to see the world on a shoestring every month is more exhausting than inspiring. Traveling is an experience—exploring new cultures, tasting local food, and making memories—but constantly rushing from country to country turns adventure into stress. Instead of vowing to hop continents, focus on one epic, well-planned trip. There's a pleasure in the sights, the food and the little unexpected moments.
I will stop using social media
Good luck with that one. Cutting off Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter completely may feel virtuous, but the likelihood is that within a week you’ll cave, scroll compulsively, and quietly hate yourself for missing memes and life updates. Social media isn’t inherently evil—it’s about moderation. Instead of a cold ban, set boundaries: limit usage to certain hours, mute toxic feeds, or unfollow the accounts that make you feel inadequate. You’ll save your mental health while still staying connected to the chaos, memes, and occasional brilliance of the online world.
Fitness, fitness and more fitness
We've all done this, sigh.
The new gym looks impressive, but dropping a year’s rent on a membership doesn’t automatically turn you into a fitness model. Your wallet might feel lighter than your biceps, and your motivation might fizzle by February. Instead, focus on realistic goals—like moving consistently, building strength, or just showing up a few times a week. Fitness is about feeling strong and healthy, not proving your commitment to luxury gym décor.
I’ll learn a new language
Learning a new language is undeniably admirable, but think about it: if your daily life is just work, Netflix, and scrolling social media, your fluency goals may face a harsh reality check. Don’t promise yourself full conversational skills by December 31—you’ll just feel guilty and demotivated. Start small: pick a word or phrase a day, enjoy a short Duolingo streak, or practice with a friend who won’t roast your pronunciation. “Hola” and “Merci” are already victories. Gradual consistency beats grand promises every time, and you’ll actually enjoy the process instead of dreading it.
No more toxic people
Burning bridges might feel dramatic and satisfying in the moment, but in reality, it’s messy, exhausting, and often unnecessary. Relationships are complicated, and sometimes all you need are clear boundaries—not a full-scale social apocalypse. People grow, circumstances change, and cutting everyone off can backfire, leaving you isolated. Instead, practise assertiveness and honesty. Limit interactions, say “no” when needed, and prioritize your mental well-being. Drama loves a long goodbye, and trust us, subtlety is far more effective than a scorched-earth approach to friendships, family, or coworkers.
I will just be perfect at everything I do (said no one ever)
Ah, perfectionism—the ultimate trap. It’s exhausting, unrealistic, and really is searing. Striving to be flawless in every aspect of life will leave you stressed, burnt out, and probably very lonely. Embrace the chaos, the mistakes, and the messy moments that make life human. Being imperfect allows you to be creative, spontaneous, and joyful. Stop obsessing over what could go wrong or how you’re perceived. Instead, focus on growth, connection, and fun. Life is far more enjoyable when you stop chasing an imaginary ideal and start living unapologetically, mistakes and all.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox