New Year, same mess? 8 resolutions you should never, ever make

Ah, perfectionism—the ultimate trap. It’s exhausting, unrealistic, and really is searing. Striving to be flawless in every aspect of life will leave you stressed, burnt out, and probably very lonely. Embrace the chaos, the mistakes, and the messy moments that make life human. Being imperfect allows you to be creative, spontaneous, and joyful. Stop obsessing over what could go wrong or how you’re perceived. Instead, focus on growth, connection, and fun. Life is far more enjoyable when you stop chasing an imaginary ideal and start living unapologetically, mistakes and all.