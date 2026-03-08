At the same time, people must remain aware of the dangers of rumors and misinformation. Some individuals spread false news to attract attention to their websites and social media accounts and gain more followers, but spreading lies, fabricated information, and rumors is a crime punishable by law. Unfortunately, some social media users may not realize the risks of sharing information or video clips without verifying their authenticity. Content from unknown sources can quickly spread across platforms such as X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook and other messaging platforms, reaching millions of people and creating confusion. That is why it is important for everyone to rely on official sources and support the authorities in maintaining awareness and stability in the community.”