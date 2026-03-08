Spreading rumours or unverified information in the UAE constitutes a criminal offense
As regional tensions escalate following Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates and other Arabian Gulf states, another front has emerged alongside the military confrontation one that is no less dangerous: the front of digital rumours and misinformation campaigns spreading across social media platforms.
In recent days, competent authorities have detected a noticeable surge in the circulation of false news, fabricated videos, and misleading images linked to the ongoing events. These materials are widely shared online in attempts to stir anxiety and confusion within society, while casting doubt on the stability the country continues to enjoy.
According to security sources and experts, many of these campaigns rely on republishing old footage of accidents and fires that occurred years ago in other countries, presenting them as recent incidents inside the UAE. In other cases, manipulated videos created using artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies are being circulated with the aim of shaping public opinion and serving hostile agendas.
Against this backdrop, Hamid Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the UAE, warned against photographing, publishing, or circulating images and videos documenting accident sites or damages caused by falling projectiles or debris in certain areas.
He stressed that sharing such material or disseminating inaccurate information about these incidents could provoke public panic and create a misleading perception of the situation inside the country.
Al Shamsi affirmed that state institutions concerned with public safety continue to perform their duties with high efficiency to safeguard society and ensure the safety of residents. He noted that daily life across the country continues as normal, with the necessary measures in place to address any developments.
He added that incidents of this nature are handled by competent authorities within precise security and defense procedures, which requires the public to refrain from photographing such sites or sharing related content on digital platforms, as doing so could undermine the response efforts carried out by authorities.
The Attorney General also pointed out that despite repeated warnings, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and post the footage on social media platforms.
He emphasized that publishing such videos or spreading misleading information constitutes a violation of the law if it results in causing public fear, spreading false information, or harming public security and order.
Al Shamsi further warned against circulating fabricated content produced using artificial intelligence or digital manipulation that falsely claims missile strikes or attacks on facilities inside the country, or attributes events that did not actually occur.
Producing or sharing such material with the intention of misleading the public or spreading panic, he said, is a criminal offense punishable by law. He stressed that the Public Prosecution will take firm legal action against violators without leniency.
The Attorney General also urged citizens and residents to comply with the law and obtain information only from official sources, contributing to the protection of society and the preservation of its security and stability.
Legal experts emphasize that spreading rumours or unverified information in the UAE constitutes a criminal offense under the country’s UAE Cybercrime and Rumours Law.
Article 52 of the law stipulates a minimum prison sentence of one year and a fine of no less than AED 100,000 for anyone who uses the internet or information technology to publish or republish false news, misleading reports, or malicious rumours that contradict officially announced information.
The same article increases the penalty to at least two years in prison and a fine of no less than Dh200,000 if the dissemination of such information incites public opinion, spreads panic, harms public security or the national economy, or occurs during crises, emergencies, or disasters.
Several government entities have also warned against sharing rumours or unverified information from unknown sources on social media, stressing that even reposting unreliable content could expose individuals to legal accountability, regardless of whether they originally created the content.
Social media activist Ibrahim Al Thehli believes that publishing information online has become both an individual and societal responsibility.
He explained that sharing inaccurate information can mislead others and contribute to heightened public anxiety.
“Relying on official sources and professional media institutions remains the safest way to understand events during times of crisis,” he said, noting that such organizations possess clear verification mechanisms before publishing information.
Al Thehli added that the rapid spread of news on digital platforms does not necessarily mean it is accurate or credible. Modern technologies have made the circulation of information far faster than the processes required to verify it.
He emphasized that public media awareness represents the first line of defense against rumours, particularly during times of crises and wars, when attempts to influence public opinion intensify.
Verifying the date, context, and original source of images and videos, he noted, can help people avoid falling into the trap of manipulated or misleading content.
Meanwhile, Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, stressed during the latest UAE government media briefing the importance of relying on verified sources and avoiding the circulation of inaccurate information or rumours.
He noted that the national response system has been handling developments since the beginning of the crisis with professionalism and proactive readiness, operating under the highest standards of preparedness and strong coordination among various entities.
For her part, Fadila Al Muaini, Chairwoman of the UAE Journalists Association, told Gulf News that the digital space often witnesses a significant surge in rumours and misleading information during political and security crises.
“Promoters of rumours exploit public anxiety and people’s desire for rapid information to spread inaccurate or selective narratives that are closer to gossip and falsehoods than to verified news,” she said.
Al Muaini explained that many of these campaigns fall under what is known as “information warfare,” where misleading information is used as a tool to influence public perception and undermine trust in official institutions.
“The danger of rumours lies in the fact that they spread faster than they can be corrected,” she warned. “False news often travels across the internet much faster than verified facts, creating a chaotic information environment that could affect social stability.”
She stressed that addressing this phenomenon requires strengthening public awareness of news verification skills, accelerating the release of official information, and monitoring accounts that promote misinformation while taking legal action against them.
“In times of crisis,” Al Muaini concluded, “information becomes a weapon with an impact comparable to that of missiles. A fabricated image or video can unsettle an entire society within minutes. While state institutions continue to safeguard security and stability, public awareness and commitment to official sources remain the first line of defense against the war of rumours unfolding in the digital space.”
Writer and media commentator Adel Al Rashid pointed out that social media platforms often become fertile ground for rumours and unverified information during crises.
He said this environment provides an opportunity for malicious actors to attack society and undermine the credibility of official institutions that are working to deliver accurate information to citizens and residents alike.
According to Al Rashid, the primary objective of such rumours is to spread fear and anxiety within the community, cast doubt on state institutions, and weaken the public’s sense of safety and stability.
He added that many of these campaigns are tied to agendas aimed at influencing public opinion within targeted countries, exploiting the speed and uncontrollable spread of information online.
Legal adviser Dr. Youssef Al Sharif said crises test not only the capabilities of states but also the awareness of societies in dealing with information, images, and words.
He explained that social media has effectively become a parallel arena to real-world events, where an inaccurate image or video can spread within minutes and influence public opinion on a wide scale.
Publishing footage of certain sites or incidents without verification, he warned, could inadvertently reveal sensitive information or exaggerate limited events—material that hostile actors may exploit in disinformation campaigns.
Al Sharif also highlighted the growing risks posed by technological developments, particularly deepfake technologies and advanced digital manipulation tools capable of fabricating images and videos or republishing old content as if it were new.
He noted that legislation in the UAE has established a clear legal framework to address such practices, including substantial financial penalties, prison sentences, and the confiscation of tools used to commit the offense. In some cases involving non-citizens, penalties may also include deportation if public security is affected.
“The UAE has always been a model of unity and solidarity. In moments like these, citizens and residents stand together as one community, supporting each other and reinforcing the values this nation was built on. We are grateful to our wise leadership and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the government for their continuous efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the country.
At the same time, people must remain aware of the dangers of rumors and misinformation. Some individuals spread false news to attract attention to their websites and social media accounts and gain more followers, but spreading lies, fabricated information, and rumors is a crime punishable by law. Unfortunately, some social media users may not realize the risks of sharing information or video clips without verifying their authenticity. Content from unknown sources can quickly spread across platforms such as X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook and other messaging platforms, reaching millions of people and creating confusion. That is why it is important for everyone to rely on official sources and support the authorities in maintaining awareness and stability in the community.”
“The UAE is home to people from all over the world, and today we see a strong sense of responsibility among residents and visitors alike. They play an important role in spreading awareness and supporting the community spirit that defines this country. This reflects the trust people have in the government and in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, whose commitment to safety and stability remains clear.
At the same time, the spread of rumors and false information can create confusion and unrest in society, which is why people must be cautious about what they share online. The law in the UAE imposes strict penalties on those who promote rumors or misinformation, including fines and imprisonment. Some social media users may not fully recognize the seriousness of publishing information or sharing video clips without verifying their accuracy. Content from unreliable or unknown sources can spread quickly across social media platforms and reach large audiences. Hussain stressed the importance of relying on official announcements and supporting the efforts of the authorities to preserve the safety and stability that the UAE is known for.”
In a time when information travels faster than ever before, experts agree on one central message: safeguarding societal stability is not solely the responsibility of institutions, but also of every individual who chooses to verify before sharing.