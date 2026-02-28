UAE warns reposting rumours online can lead to prosecution

Authorities say reposting unknown content is punishable by law
The Public Prosecution warns against publishing or circulating rumors and information from unknown sources through social media platforms or any other technological means, due to the consequences thereof, including the spread of confusion and harm to the security and stability of society.
In a social media post, the Public Prosecution further emphasizes the necessity of obtaining information solely from official and accredited sources, and refraining from being influenced by content that is published or circulated without verification.
Any person who shares or reposts content from unknown sources shall be subject to legal accountability in accordance with the applicable legislation, even if they are not the original creator of such content.
Be aware and informed… Information is a responsibility, and spreading rumors is a crime.