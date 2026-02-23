Residents urged to rely on official apps and channels for verified traffic updates
Dubai: Dubai Police have dismissed circulating social media rumours claiming that driving licences issued from any country can now be replaced with a UAE driving licence, confirming that the information is false.
Official sources at Dubai Police said the claims, which spread widely over the past two days, are inaccurate and that no circular or decision has been issued regarding any changes to driving licence replacement procedures.
Brigadier Juma Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged members of the public to verify information before sharing it online, particularly when it relates to official traffic regulations.
He stressed that any amendments or updates concerning driving licence replacement are announced exclusively through official channels, adding that unverified social media posts are not recognised as credible sources.
Brigadier Bin Suwaidan also advised residents to rely on official platforms and smart applications, including Police Eye and the Traffic Information Centre, to access accurate updates and avoid being misled by rumours.
Meanwhile, Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police, called on social media users to refrain from spreading or reposting unverified information.
He noted that many circulating messages lack accuracy and credibility, warning that sharing rumours can have legal consequences.
Under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, spreading false news or rumours online is a punishable offence.
Article 52 of the law states that anyone who uses information networks to publish, circulate, or re-share false, misleading or inaccurate news or reports — or content that contradicts official announcements or harms public interest — may face at least one year in prison and a fine of no less than Dh100,000.