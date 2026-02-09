GOLD/FOREX
Ajman Police Traffic Department achieves 99% customer satisfaction

Commander-in-chief praises service excellence and smart patrol initiatives

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ajman Police Traffic Department achieves 99% customer satisfaction
Supplied

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has commended the Traffic and Patrols Department for achieving a 99 per cent score in the “Customer Pulse” index, reflecting overall customer satisfaction with its services.

The praise came during an inspection tour of the department, attended by Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations, and Brigadier Sultan Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director General of Resources and Support Services. The delegation was received by Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Hamid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, along with senior officers and staff.

During the visit, the Commander-in-Chief reviewed a number of innovative initiatives and modern patrol vehicles equipped with advanced technologies and smart systems. These enhancements aim to improve traffic safety, strengthen road security, accelerate response times, and increase operational efficiency in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of achieving the highest standards of safety for road users.

Sheikh Sultan noted that the 99 per cent satisfaction rating highlights the department’s excellence in service delivery, the professionalism of its workforce, and their continued commitment to providing proactive, world-class services. He praised the dedication of all Traffic and Patrols Department personnel and wished them continued success in fulfilling their duties.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
