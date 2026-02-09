Ajman Police Traffic Department achieves 99% customer satisfaction

Commander-in-chief praises service excellence and smart patrol initiatives
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has commended the Traffic and Patrols Department for achieving a 99 per cent score in the “Customer Pulse” index, reflecting overall customer satisfaction with its services.
The praise came during an inspection tour of the department, attended by Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations, and Brigadier Sultan Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director General of Resources and Support Services. The delegation was received by Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Hamid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, along with senior officers and staff.
During the visit, the Commander-in-Chief reviewed a number of innovative initiatives and modern patrol vehicles equipped with advanced technologies and smart systems. These enhancements aim to improve traffic safety, strengthen road security, accelerate response times, and increase operational efficiency in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of achieving the highest standards of safety for road users.
Sheikh Sultan noted that the 99 per cent satisfaction rating highlights the department’s excellence in service delivery, the professionalism of its workforce, and their continued commitment to providing proactive, world-class services. He praised the dedication of all Traffic and Patrols Department personnel and wished them continued success in fulfilling their duties.
