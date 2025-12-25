GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Police’s ‘Aman’ initiative slashes crime incidents by 29%

Preventive measures in high-priority areas enhance safety and quality of life

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police’s ‘Aman’ initiative slashes crime incidents by 29%

Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative has helped reduce criminal incidents by 29 per cent in the first half of 2025, reinforcing safety and improving the quality of life across the emirate.

The initiative, led by the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, focuses on preventive policing in high-priority areas. It aims to address crime before it happens through proactive fieldwork and continuous monitoring of emerging behavioral patterns.

Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, said the results reflect the effectiveness of coordinated field operations and the dedication of police teams to performing their duties efficiently. Speaking at a ceremony honoring field teams, he praised their commitment to maintaining public safety and the preventive approach that strengthens security across the community.

The “Aman” initiative aligns with Sharjah Police’s vision of a safe community and leading police force, reinforcing preventive security presence and strategic interventions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks on how AI infrastructure and AI factories that generate intelligence at scale are powering a new industrial revolution, at Washington Convention Center, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Washington.

From dishwasher to $4.46 trillion: Jensen Huang's story

3m read
Sharjah Charity Centers deliver free healthcare

Sharjah Charity Centers deliver free healthcare

2m read
Sharjah boosts efforts to safeguard women

Sharjah boosts efforts to safeguard women

2m read
Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury resort

Wynn Al Marjan Island announces new luxury resort

2m read