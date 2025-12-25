Sharjah Police’s ‘Aman’ initiative slashes crime incidents by 29%

Preventive measures in high-priority areas enhance safety and quality of life
Sharjah Police’s “Aman” initiative has helped reduce criminal incidents by 29 per cent in the first half of 2025, reinforcing safety and improving the quality of life across the emirate.
The initiative, led by the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, focuses on preventive policing in high-priority areas. It aims to address crime before it happens through proactive fieldwork and continuous monitoring of emerging behavioral patterns.
Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, said the results reflect the effectiveness of coordinated field operations and the dedication of police teams to performing their duties efficiently. Speaking at a ceremony honoring field teams, he praised their commitment to maintaining public safety and the preventive approach that strengthens security across the community.
The “Aman” initiative aligns with Sharjah Police’s vision of a safe community and leading police force, reinforcing preventive security presence and strategic interventions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
