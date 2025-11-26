GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah Police record sharp drop in road deaths

These results are the outcome of a comprehensive strategy focusing on key areas

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police record sharp drop in road deaths
Supplied

Sharjah Police have recorded a significant decline in road-traffic fatalities during the first ten months of 2025, with the rate dropping to just 1.18 deaths per 100,000 people, according to federal traffic coordination reports.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the achievement reflects the strong support from the emirate’s leadership and ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Interior. “These results are the outcome of a comprehensive strategy focusing on key areas, including increased deployment of fixed and mobile patrols, expansion of radar and smart camera networks, and year-round awareness campaigns in schools, universities, and with partner agencies,” he explained.

Brig Al Kay added that Sharjah Police have also enhanced rapid-response systems for accidents and strengthened coordination with relevant authorities to ensure timely and effective handling of traffic incidents.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to adopting modern best practices in traffic management, improving road safety, protecting lives and property, and maintaining Sharjah’s standing as a leading emirate in traffic-safety performance.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah route, speed limits reduced amid fog. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Avoid these roads: Heavy traffic on Dubai–Sharjah route

2m read
The large-scale campaign aims to curb disruptive behaviour on the roads and protect public safety.

Traffic violations lead to large-scale vehicle seizures

1m read
Dubai-Sharjah routes congested – plan your commute

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Multiple accidents cause delays

2m read
Sharjah Police warn motorists of major traffic delays

Sharjah Police warn motorists of major traffic delays

1m read