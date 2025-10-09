Sharjah Police launch smart patrol fleet to boost emergency response

Sharjah Police unveil advanced fleet equipped with cutting-edge technology
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have taken another big step toward smarter and faster policing. In line with the force’s goal to protect lives, enhance road safety, and improve emergency response, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, inaugurated a modern fleet of patrol and traffic control vehicles equipped with advanced technology designed to boost field performance and reduce response times.
During the launch, the new smart patrols were showcased — vehicles upgraded with the latest communication systems and data analysis tools. These technologies allow officers to receive reports instantly, analyze information on the spot, and make quicker decisions when responding to incidents.
Major General bin Amer expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support, which he said remains the foundation of the emirate’s safety and quality of life. He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant encouragement and follow-up on all efforts to advance police work in the emirate.
“The wise guidance and strong support of our leadership have always inspired us to reach new milestones in policing,” said Major General bin Amer. “Every achievement reflects our shared vision of building a safer and more secure future for our community.”
Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department, explained that upgrading the patrol fleet is part of a broader plan to modernize police operations. “These new vehicles represent a real transformation in how our teams work,” he said. “The smart systems they carry help officers react faster to emergencies and improve the accuracy of field data. This makes our response more effective and proactive.”
The launch is one of several initiatives by Sharjah Police aimed at keeping pace with the latest security technologies and ensuring police services meet the needs of a growing and dynamic community. The new fleet marks another move toward a safer Sharjah—where innovation and dedication work hand in hand to protect every resident.
