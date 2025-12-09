Abu Dhabi road closure begins as accidents and congestion slow morning commute in Dubai and Sharjah

The authority advised the public on X (formerly Twitter) to "Please Use Alternate Routes" during the two-week period to mitigate the impact of the closures. This maintenance work is being carried out to ensure the continued integrity and safety of the road network.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has announced a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, which commenced on Tuesday, 9 December, and is scheduled to remain in place until Monday, 22 December, as crews carry out essential road maintenance works.

Meanwhile, commuters traversing the routes between Sharjah and Dubai reported severe congestion. Real-time Google Maps traffic data indicated particularly slow-moving conditions on the highways connecting Sharjah and Dubai, a common pinch-point during the morning rush.

Separately, a road traffic accident was reported on Ras Al Khor Road in Dubai, further contributing to delays within the emirate. Traffic was also backed up on Damascus Street in Sharjah's Industrial Area, reflecting the overall pressure on the roads this morning.

Amidst the congestion, Dubai Police issued a reminder to drivers regarding road safety protocols, specifically urging motorists to use their indicators consistently. The authority stressed the importance of signalling for safety when changing lanes or making turns, allowing other drivers to anticipate movement..

