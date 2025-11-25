GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Executive Council declares emirate ‘Child- and Family-Friendly’, launches digital transformation strategy

The announcement coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
People at Shees rest area on Khorfakkan road in Sharjah.
People at Shees rest area on Khorfakkan road in Sharjah.
Gulf News archives

Sharjah: Sharjah’s Executive Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, held its meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on declaring the emirate a child- and family-friendly city. The announcement coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family and supports Sharjah’s strategic goals to provide safe and nurturing environments for children and families across its cities and institutions.

Sharjah’s efforts to meet international standards include family-supportive government policies, human resources regulations attentive to family needs, active participation of parents in nurseries, employees across institutions, and the hosting of family-friendly events and festivals. The emirate has received global recognition as a Child-Friendly Emirate and a Healthy City, with 91 entities registered under the “Sharjah Child- and Family-Friendly Program” fully complying with international standards.

The Council also approved the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, aimed at digitising government services to provide seamless and efficient experiences for users. The strategy focuses on enhancing institutional performance, building secure digital infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity, and establishing a Supreme Committee for Digital Integration to oversee projects and ensure cohesive implementation across government entities.

In a bid to stimulate the real estate sector, the Council reduced sales and purchase fees for the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ICRS) 2026. Developer sales fees are set at 0.5%, while UAE and GCC citizens’ purchase fees are 1%, and fees for other nationalities range from 1–2% depending on the ownership system. The move aims to boost market activity and attract investors and developers to the emirate.

Additionally, the Council approved the organizational structure of the Sharjah Amiri Guard, supporting its operational and strategic mandate as part of ongoing government development and institutional reforms. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves largest unified government media hub

Sharjah Ruler approves largest unified govt media hub

3m read
Sharjah Council approves aid for seniors and disabled citizens

Sharjah launches new assistance programme for families

2m read
Sheikh Sultan opens Sharjah International Book Fair

Sheikh Sultan opens Sharjah International Book Fair

3m read
The Council approved converting several housing support allocations from loan to grant category after beneficiaries met the required eligibility criteria.

Sharjah exempts 113 families from housing loans

2m read