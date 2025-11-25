Sharjah Executive Council declares emirate ‘Child- and Family-Friendly’, launches digital transformation strategy

The announcement coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family
Sharjah: Sharjah’s Executive Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, held its meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
The Council congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on declaring the emirate a child- and family-friendly city. The announcement coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family and supports Sharjah’s strategic goals to provide safe and nurturing environments for children and families across its cities and institutions.
Sharjah’s efforts to meet international standards include family-supportive government policies, human resources regulations attentive to family needs, active participation of parents in nurseries, employees across institutions, and the hosting of family-friendly events and festivals. The emirate has received global recognition as a Child-Friendly Emirate and a Healthy City, with 91 entities registered under the “Sharjah Child- and Family-Friendly Program” fully complying with international standards.
The Council also approved the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, aimed at digitising government services to provide seamless and efficient experiences for users. The strategy focuses on enhancing institutional performance, building secure digital infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity, and establishing a Supreme Committee for Digital Integration to oversee projects and ensure cohesive implementation across government entities.
In a bid to stimulate the real estate sector, the Council reduced sales and purchase fees for the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ICRS) 2026. Developer sales fees are set at 0.5%, while UAE and GCC citizens’ purchase fees are 1%, and fees for other nationalities range from 1–2% depending on the ownership system. The move aims to boost market activity and attract investors and developers to the emirate.
Additionally, the Council approved the organizational structure of the Sharjah Amiri Guard, supporting its operational and strategic mandate as part of ongoing government development and institutional reforms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox