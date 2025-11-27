GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ruler orders release of 366 inmates on Eid Al Etihad

The decision includes those who met the conditions of the pardon

Gulf News Report
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 366 inmates serving their sentences at the Punishment and Correctional Institution Department.

The decision includes those who met the conditions of the pardon, based on good conduct and behaviour, and comes on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

