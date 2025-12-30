Sharjah Executive Council sets up committee to expand Healthy Cities programme

Council reviews judicial measures and reports Dh950m employment spend in 2025
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has approved the formation of an executive committee to oversee the expansion of the Healthy Cities programme across the emirate, as part of broader efforts to enhance quality of life and public health outcomes.
The decision was taken during the Council’s periodic meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman.
During the session, the Council reviewed the performance of government departments and entities, alongside best practices in judicial services aimed at improving service quality for individuals and institutions across the emirate.
The Council also commended Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for approving the emirate’s general budget for 2026, describing it as a reflection of his commitment to financial stability, sustainable development and the continuous improvement of public services. The budget is aligned with community aspirations and focuses on enhancing spending efficiency and government performance.
Healthy Cities expansion
The newly formed Executive Committee for the Healthy Cities programme will be chaired by Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority. Members include representatives from education, policing, child safety, sports, municipal services, health, social services, statistics, government communication and media entities, reflecting a multi-sectoral approach to public health and community wellbeing.
Judicial and legal reforms
The Council issued further resolutions on court fees applicable in Sharjah’s courts and public prosecution offices, as well as fees and fines related to the notary public profession and regulations governing legal professions and consultancies. The measures are aimed at streamlining judicial procedures, improving access to legal services and safeguarding clients’ rights within a clear legislative framework. The Council reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening judicial efficiency and integrity.
Employment outcomes
The meeting also reviewed the Sharjah government’s 2025 employment statistics report, highlighting ongoing efforts to empower individuals, expand job opportunities and develop national talent. The report showed that 3,145 people were employed during the year, with total employment-related expenditure exceeding Dh950 million across central and decentralised entities.
The data included employment figures by city and region, educational qualifications, and a comparison between 2024 and 2025, underscoring the emirate’s focus on workforce development and family wellbeing.
