Sharjah Executive Council sets up committee to expand Healthy Cities programme

The Council issued further resolutions on court fees applicable in Sharjah’s courts and public prosecution offices, as well as fees and fines related to the notary public profession and regulations governing legal professions and consultancies. The measures are aimed at streamlining judicial procedures, improving access to legal services and safeguarding clients’ rights within a clear legislative framework. The Council reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening judicial efficiency and integrity.

The Council also commended Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for approving the emirate’s general budget for 2026, describing it as a reflection of his commitment to financial stability, sustainable development and the continuous improvement of public services. The budget is aligned with community aspirations and focuses on enhancing spending efficiency and government performance.

The decision was taken during the Council’s periodic meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has approved the formation of an executive committee to oversee the expansion of the Healthy Cities programme across the emirate, as part of broader efforts to enhance quality of life and public health outcomes.

