Sharjah moves to regulate electric vehicle charging stations

SEC reviews government services, development projects and EV infrastructure framework

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah Executive Council discusses service upgrades, development projects and EV infrastructure framework
Sharjah Executive Council discusses service upgrades, development projects and EV infrastructure framework

Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The session was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

Focus on government performance

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a range of issues related to monitoring government performance, enhancing public services, and advancing development projects, in line with efforts to improve quality of life and ensure dignified living standards for citizens and residents of the emirate.

The SEC also approved the promotion of Sulaiman Khamis Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba branch of the Social Services Department, to the grade of Department Director under the Sharjah Government’s Special Jobs System, appointing him as Director of the Department.

Enhancing operational efficiency

The Council reviewed a presentation on initiatives at the Sharjah Economic Development Department, focusing on:

  • Accelerating service delivery

  • Raising operational efficiency

  • Strengthening the competitiveness and attractiveness of the business environment

  • Advancing readiness for sustainable digital transformation

  • Improving customer experience and public satisfaction

Key initiatives include re-engineering the customer journey through digital transformation and artificial intelligence, extending flexible working hours to provide services throughout the week, and expanding automation to reduce processing times and improve service quality.

The presentation highlighted the results of these initiatives, including higher customer satisfaction, shorter transaction times, simplified procedures, improved data accuracy, growth in business activity, and a significant increase in automated services.

The Council directed all government entities, especially service-oriented bodies, to continue developing and streamlining services under the Sharjah Programme for Enhancing Customer Experience, aiming to raise government service standards in line with best practices.

Regulating electric vehicle charging stations

The SEC also discussed regulating electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the emirate. The proposed framework aims to:

  • Organise installation and operation of charging stations

  • Ensure safety and service quality

  • Provide reliable and advanced charging infrastructure

  • Implement effective monitoring

  • Offer services at reasonable and safe prices

  • Ensure accessibility for all users

  • Enhance readiness of the electrical distribution system to meet growing EV adoption and Sharjah’s urban planning goals

