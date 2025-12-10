Sharjah goes fully digital: Municipality unveils redesigned website

Eight services now available online, reducing time and effort for residents
Sharjah Municipality has unveiled its newly redesigned website, along with eight fully integrated digital services, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public services and improve the customer experience. The move comes under the emirate’s strategy to provide advanced, seamless digital services and reduce the time and effort required for municipal transactions.
The launch was attended by Salem Ali Al Mehairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, along with council members, municipal directors, and senior officials.
Speaking at the event, Al Tunaiji highlighted the importance of digital transformation in everyday life, noting that Sharjah Municipality continually works to upgrade its services to meet public needs efficiently. “Our goal is to ensure that residents and businesses can complete transactions quickly, easily, and without unnecessary delays, supporting Sharjah’s broader vision for integrated digital services,” he said.
Dr. Jawaher Al Shehi, Director of the IT Department at Sharjah Municipality, explained that the new website is part of a comprehensive effort to digitise municipal services. “We have redesigned the website to align with the municipality’s visual identity, enhance user experience, and provide a unified registration system for individuals and companies. This allows users to submit requests from a single account, ensuring accuracy and easier access to services across all devices,” she said.
The municipality has also launched eight new digital services, including Key municipal services — land settlement requests, applications for new dirt roads, and road or yard maintenance — have been fully digitised, replacing lengthy traditional procedures that relied on manual follow-ups and WhatsApp communication. The shift to integrated digital platforms now allows services to be completed more quickly and accurately.
Al Shehhi said a new advertising system has been launched offering five key services through a unified electronic platform. The system enables the issuance, renewal and tracking of advertising permits online, with the aim of simplifying procedures for customers, improving internal operational efficiency, reducing paper use, and significantly shortening the customer journey, which previously required in-person visits.
The platform covers applications for issuing or renewing external advertising permits, external advertising clearance requests, amendments to external advertising permits, registration or renewal of advertising companies, and registration or renewal requests for direct advertisers — all submitted electronically through a single system.
