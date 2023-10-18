Sharjah: The emirate unveiled "Smart Detector", an initiative designed to proactively maintain public amenities and the overall aesthetics of the city. It employs cutting-edge camera technology to autonomously detect and record unauthorised posters, abandoned vehicles, and other infractions in line with Sharjah City Municipality’s regulations.

Upon identifying these violations, the cameras swiftly capture images, coupled with exact location details, which are instantly relayed to the control centre for prompt corrective measures.

Additionally, the municipality introduced the ‘Your Plans in Your Virtual World’, an innovative, optional service — the first of its kind in the emirate. For a fee, this service allows landowners to better envision the potential of their private projects using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset and wrist device, immersing users in a virtual setting where they can visualise and interact with their surroundings using sight and touch.

Digital transformation

Obaid Saeed Al Taniji, the Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, commended the significant backing extended by the Sharjah government in advancing digital transformation within the emirate.

He also highlighted the implementation of cutting-edge smart and modern technologies aimed at enhancing public services, while acknowledging the comprehensive resurgence taking place in all aspects of life in the emirate. This progress is attributed to the visionary guidance and unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the diligent oversight of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al-Tunaiji stated that the municipality pays great attention to the general appearance and continuously seeks to maintain it by harnessing all efforts and providing the necessary personnel, equipment and tools to monitor any negative or distorted behaviour, with the aim of consolidating the emirate’s position globally as a healthy city that attracts tourism, living and investment and providing the appropriate environment for spending the most beautiful times.

Therefore, The municipality is constantly working to develop and update its services and innovate new methods of providing them.InnovationMeanwhile, Reem Abdullah Al Rossi, who leads the innovation team at Sharjah City Municipality, highlighted the success of this project. It emerged victorious in a competition organised by the innovation team for employees, encouraging them to refine and enhance their ideas. The aim was to assist in their transformation into significant projects that would benefit various aspects of municipal work. The initiative also ensures that all necessary resources and support are provided to project owners for their ongoing development.

She described this project as a system designed to monitor and automatically report abnormalities and violations using advanced vehicle cameras. Its primary purpose is to facilitate swift and accurate responses in areas that demand attention. These violations encompass illegal waste dumping and identifying maintenance needs. The cameras play a crucial role in ensuring rapid and effective municipal team responses, thereby enhancing Sharjah City Municipality’s capacity for efficient urban management. This modern technology is set to become an integral part of the city’s ongoing efforts to preserve its aesthetic appeal and overall control.

Hussein Ali Abdullah, Director of the Information Technology Department, emphasized that the municipality has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to achieve the highest levels of accuracy and efficiency. The system intelligently categorizes violations and generates reports, ensuring that the municipality can manage reports with unparalleled precision and effectiveness. This technological integration also optimizes resource allocation and strategic intervention, laying the groundwork for a future where technology is leveraged to enhance civic administration and city life.

The Director of the Information Technology Department noted that the data collected from the cameras is meticulously integrated into a comprehensive city infrastructure map, pinpointing areas in need of attention. This tool is pivotal for strategic planning and resource allocation, enabling Sharjah City Municipality to adopt a proactive approach to urban management. Moreover, the data-driven decision-making process enhances the quality of life for all residents, anticipating future needs and improvements.

Sharjah City Municipality is currently participating in the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global Exhibition to showcase and launch digital and innovative projects, introducing them to the public. The municipality’s participation in this annual event and aligns its services, innovations, and projects with Sharjah’s vision. It aims to enhance digital transformation, improve services, and save time and effort for customers. The municipality is keen to keep up with growth, development, and prosperity.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah e-Government Department, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX International Exhibition - Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, directors in the municipality and a group of officials,

