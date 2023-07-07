1 of 11
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has an incredible line-up of attractions and activities in store for visitors and residents this summer. From discounts of up to 50 per cent on tickets for top attractions, to engaging kids’ summer camps and thrilling adventure activities, here's where you can go with your family this season.
Enjoy a cool time at Al Montazah Parks with temperatures hitting the high 40s. The destination has contests where you can win the latest gadgets. The Pearls Kingdom will have a Ladies' Day every Tuesday as well, when the park's facilities can enjoyed by ladies only from 10am to midnight. [Pearls Kingdom at Al Montazah Parks]
Enjoy unique staycations in Sharjah at great discounts offered by Shurooq. Shurooq’s boutique heritage property in the historical Heart of Sharjah district, The Chedi Al Bait, has several offers for families including cashback deals, free dining for children younger than 12 and other perks - depending on the package booked. The nature-inspired Mysk Kingfisher Retreat also has summer discounts on offer.[Pictured: Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba]
The Mleiha Archaeological Centre (pictured here) will offer a whopping 30 per cent off on all horse riding tours and courses. Visitors can also benefit from offers, including Buy One Get One deals, on adventure packages, camping and stargazing experiences, and educational packages.
Until September 15, visitors can get offers up to 50 per cent off on tickets, including day tours, night tours with 15-minute boat rides, and complimentary tickets for children. Private excursions by boat will also be available at discounted rates. [Illustrative image of a boat in Al Khan, Sharjah]
Take your children to Noor Island where they can enjoy fun workshops including ones for cake decoration, arts and crafts and more. Tickets will be discounted too. [Pictured: Noor Island]
The Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniya (pictured here) is hosting a diverse range of workshops for children, including practical exercises, friendly football matches, rowing classes, and water activities.
Make the most of the summer deals at Al Qasba (pictured here) with special Summer Passports that can unlock major discounts on tickets and rides. You can get one free ticket for every ticket purchased for Sofa Boat rides on the canal here.
Enjoy kayaking at Al Majaz and the destination will also have special summer discounts on tickets and all their attractions.
Khorfakkan beach (pictured here) has a summer camp that will be fun for both kids and parents as they will have a variety of fun beach-themed and other activities being organised in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Activities and contests there include rowing, sailing, fishing, swimming, diving, marine rescue, beach volleyball, and cruises.
Activities on this viral beach include flyboarding, paddle boarding and beach volleyball. Early morning Yoga by the Beach also runs every weekend, and guests earn one free kids play area entry for every Dh50 spent at outlets there.
